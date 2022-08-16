New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actor Ezra Miller After a series of arrests and allegations of abuse over the past few months, their past behavior is being talked about.

“The Flash” star, who identifies as non-binary, has announced that he is seeking treatment “Complex Mental Health Issues.”

“Having recently gone through a serious crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement.

“I want to apologize to everyone for being alarmed and upset by my past behavior. I am committed to doing what is necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.”

The embattled star of ‘The Flash’ Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary

Miller’s announcement comes amid reports of legal troubles and erratic behavior.

Last Monday, Miller was indicted in Vermont.

Police officials said Responding to a report of a burglary in the town of Stamford on May 1, they found bottles of liquor taken from the home while the owners were away.

Miller was given a hearing to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 for arraignment, according to a police report.

Miller has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a concert bar, and again in another incident involving second-degree assault.

Earlier this year, the parents of Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protective order against Miller, alleging the actor raised their child, as well as other inappropriate behavior with her since she was 12 years old. However, Tokata Iron Eyes said in a recent interview that these claims are wrong.

The “Justice League” alum has appeared in several movies as the Flash for Warner Bros. and DC Films, and stars in the upcoming standalone film “The Flash,” slated for release in June 2023.

A representative for Ezra Miller did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Landon Mian contributed to this report.