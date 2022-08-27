New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ezra Miller has reportedly met with members of the Warner Bros. leadership team to discuss saving “The Flash” movie, which has a June 2023 release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller — who uses the pronouns they/they — and their agent recently met with Warners’ Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdi at the studio in Burbank, California.

The meeting was held to confirm that “The Flash” movie is still on track for its release date, as well as a chance for Miller to “apologise” for the negative attention they have brought to the production and Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. A spokesperson for Discovery and Miller did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘complex, mental health issues’, apologizes for behavior

Miller has been at the center of controversy for the past few months. The The actor was arrested several times for disorderly conduct and assault in Hawaii. Miller is accused of “grooming” 18-year-old activist Tocata Iron Eyes from the age of 12 with “cult-like and emotionally manipulative, controlling behavior.”

In August, Miller was indicted in Vermont.

Following the actor’s latest legal troubles, Miller released a statement addressing their past behavior, including a series of arrests and abuse allegations over the past few months.

“The Flash” star, who identifies as non-binary, has announced that he is seeking treatment “Complex Mental Health Issues.”

“Having recently been through a serious crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement.

“I want to apologize to everyone for being alarmed and upset by my past behavior. I am committed to doing what is necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.”

According to THR, this was the first meeting with Warner Bros. executives De Luca and Abdi. The pair took over the company’s film division in July.

In early August, Variety reported that “The Flash” is still on track Despite Miller’s legal concerns.

According to Variety , Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he is “very excited” for the upcoming film, which has a June 2023 release date.

“We watched ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2,'” Zaslav said. “We are very excited about them,” he added. “We’ve seen them. We think they’re fantastic, and we think we can make them better.”