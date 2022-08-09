New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actor Ezra Miller, The cast of “The Flash” was charged with felony robbery in Vermont.

Vermont State Police said Monday that officers responding to a report of a burglary in the town of Stamford on May 1 found several bottles of alcohol taken from a home while the owners were away.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses before charging Miller.

According to Police reportMiller was found just before midnight Sunday and issued a citation to appear before Vermont Superior Court for arraignment on Sept. 26.

The actor’s conviction is the latest in reports of legal troubles and erratic behavior. Miller has already been arrested twice in Hawaii this year, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a concert bar and another incident for second-degree assault.

And the parents of Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protective order earlier this year against Miller, who raised their child and engaged in other inappropriate behavior with her since she was 12 years old. However, Toccata Iron Eyes said in a recent interview that the allegations are untrue.

Miller appeared Many movies as the Flash for Warner Bros. and DC Films, and now in the upcoming standalone film “The Flash,” which is expected to be released in June 2023.

Miller’s representatives have not commented on the extortion charge from Vermont.

