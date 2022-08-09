‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller cited for aggravated burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a Vermont home.

(CNN) “The Flash” actor Ezra M. Miller is accused of stealing alcohol from a Vermont home in May while the owner was away, according to state law enforcement.

Vermont State Police found probable cause to charge the actor with burglary in a secluded area in Stamford, according to A news from the police.

After being alerted to a possible burglary on May 1, police found several bottles of alcohol taken from the residence, the release said. Surveillance footage and a statement gave police probable cause to charge Miller, but did not elaborate.

The actor, who previously appeared as the Flash in multiple DC superhero movies, was given a citation on Sunday, according to state police spokesman Adam Silverman.

