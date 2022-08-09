‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller cited for aggravated burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a Vermont home.

(CNN)“The Flash” actor Ezra M. Miller is accused of stealing alcohol from a Vermont home in May while the owner was away, according to state law enforcement.
Vermont State Police found probable cause to charge the actor with burglary in a secluded area in Stamford, according to A news from the police.
After being alerted to a possible burglary on May 1, police found several bottles of alcohol taken from the residence, the release said. Surveillance footage and a statement gave police probable cause to charge Miller, but did not elaborate.
The actor, who previously appeared as the Flash in multiple DC superhero movies, was given a citation on Sunday, according to state police spokesman Adam Silverman.
Miller has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 on the burglary charge, the release said.
CNN reached out to Miller’s representatives for comment but did not hear back.
The actor is starring in the upcoming movie “The Flash”, which is produced by DC Films. DC Films is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is also the parent company of CNN.
In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii Charges of disorderly conduct and harassment after the incident at the bar, according to police. On April 19, the actor pleaded no contest and was fined $500 to the disorderly conduct charge, court records show. The allegation of torture was dismissed.
Repair: An earlier version of this story incorrectly named the company behind “The Flash”. It is a DC Films production.