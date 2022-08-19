New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NHL star Nazem Kadri has a new home.

The organization announced Thursday that he signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Stanley Cup champion Calgary Flames.

The move comes shortly after the Flames traded Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to clear salary cap space.

“Nazem is a highly competitive top six player who will add depth to our center ice position. He brings a high skill level and determination to our group combined with his recent Stanley Cup Championship experience,” said Flames General Manager Brad Treliving.

Kadri helped the Colorado Avalanche win the title last season and has been waiting a while to sign with the team.

Calgary has been wheeling and dealing in the offseason. After losing Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Wieger and a conditional first-round draft pick.

Kadri is an added bonus in a busy offseason.

“This is an exciting day for my family. I could not be more thrilled to be joining such a passionate fan base and organization. I have always loved the city of Calgary and look forward to giving this team everything I have,” said Kadri.

Kadri had 87 points — 28 goals and 59 assists — in 71 games for the Avalanche last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.