NHL star Nazem Kadri has a new home.

The organization announced Thursday that he signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Stanley Cup champion Calgary Flames.

The move comes shortly after the Flames traded Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to clear salary cap space.

Fans react after the Colorado Avalanches' Nazem Kadri scores a goal in the second period in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

“Nazem is a highly competitive top six player who will add depth to our center ice position. He brings a high skill level and determination to our group combined with his recent Stanley Cup Championship experience,” said Flames General Manager Brad Treliving.

Kadri helped the Colorado Avalanche win the title last season and has been waiting a while to sign with the team.

Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates after scoring in the third period in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Calgary has been wheeling and dealing in the offseason. After losing Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Wieger and a conditional first-round draft pick.

Kadri is an added bonus in a busy offseason.

“This is an exciting day for my family. I could not be more thrilled to be joining such a passionate fan base and organization. I have always loved the city of Calgary and look forward to giving this team everything I have,” said Kadri.

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhock, File)

Kadri had 87 points — 28 goals and 59 assists — in 71 games for the Avalanche last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.