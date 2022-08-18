type here...
CANADA
CANADA

The Flames signed Kadri to a 7-year contract and traded Monahan to the Canadiens.

Nazem Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche last season, will reportedly sign a seven-year contract with the Calgary Flames. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49 million contract.

The Flames also sent forward Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for the future to create space for Kadri’s contract salary cap.

Kadri, 32, was one of the biggest names available in free agency after a stellar season for Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup.

Kadri scored 28 goals and provided 59 assists in 71 games for the Avalanche in 2021/22.

He scored 15 points in 16 playoff games, including an overtime win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay.

It was his comeback from injury in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals after being hit from behind by Edmonton forward Evander Kane.

