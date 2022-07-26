SHEFFIELD TUESDAY

The fight for the Euro 2022 trophy is nearing the final four, a stage where teams still in it will start to think they can win it. Anyway, that’s what we’re guessing – Fiver hasn’t been successful in tournaments since we dominated the playing field in the Sarsons-fueled conker series in 1984. Coincidentally, the same year Sweden beat England on penalties (of course!). win the first Women’s Euro in what was really a different era.

The second leg of the final was played in the Kenilworth Road bog, with no television coverage, and was attended by only about 2,000 fans. “We played size four football and only played 70 minutes,” Gillian Coultard recently told Big Paper. “There was one man and his dog from the point of view of reporters from England.” Today’s semi-final is only 150 miles up the M1 at Bramall Lane, but thankfully far away in terms of status.

Unlike the men’s team of Euro 2020, which left London only for the quarter-finals, Sarina Wigman’s team will take fourth place today on their way to Wembley. England is the favorite of the bookmakers, but also the lowest team of the four remaining teams. True believers will see in the dramatic victory over Spain evidence that fate is calling; skeptics will point to the hosts, given the collective skirmish for a good 80 minutes.

As for Sweden, they are the highest ranked team in Europe, having not lost in over a year, but have yet to start playing at Euro 2022. Coach Peter Gerhardsson has to settle the score with Wigman, whose Dutch side knocked Sweden out of the 2019 World Cup. Sweden beat England in what Phil Neville called “bullshit” for the bronze medal after the Lionesses’ third semi-final loss in a major tournament. Is Wigman worried about his team’s track record? “Resilience was really good. Confidence in the team has grown.” Not quite “girls, this is Sweden”, but you have to.

So, is this the homecoming or the arrival of (Stoke)hill? France and Germany will probably have something to say about this, but after the past heartache and whining of the Spaniards, Fiver hopes there will be a conflict-free classic tonight. Wait, what is this? Are these crafty Swedes already complaining about VAR? “Using 50% fewer cameras in our tournament than in the men’s match is a disaster,” Kosovar Aslani fumed after a seemingly legitimate first goal was scored in their victory over Belgium. The fight to ensure that football lords treat the women’s game equally and with due respect is clearly not over; at least in 1984, you didn’t have to worry about VAR.

“I must admit that I was a big fan of Neymar when he was still at Barcelona. However, in Paris, from my point of view, he lost his magic.” – Thomas Meunier, the former PSG full-back who is now in Dortmund, takes a shot at the famous Brazilian, who gets shot for it’s a theatrical dive into a pre-season friendly.

Neymar jumps over Genta Miura’s challenge from Gamba Osaka. Photo: Hiro Komae/AP

So “field intrusions, pyrotechnics, object planting and drug use can end up with fans banned from stadiums and reported to the police”, right? Wasn’t all of this already something to report to the police? Or have they just now been declared illegal in the parallel universe of football stadiums?” — Lee Smith.

In typically laconic fashion, Sarina Wigman underlined England’s growing faith in themselves ahead of reaching the semi-finals. “Confidence in the team has grown,” she said. “We’re just very, very responsible to each other.”

Former USWNT goaltender Hope Solo pleaded guilty to drunk driving and said she was “slowly coming back” from treatment in an inpatient alcohol treatment program following her arrest in late March.

Elsewhere, Yaya Toure was given a permanent coaching position at Tottenham’s academy. The former Manchester City midfielder has been with the club unofficially since December, working to secure a UEFA A license. Believe it or not, some transfers have actually taken place: Bayern Munich signed Mathis Tela from Rennes for an initial €20m (16.8m pounds). Bayern called the 17-year-old, with just 10 senior caps under his belt, “one of the most promising young strikers in European football”.

