SUPER Noodle

Today’s Super/Great/Wonder Cup in Helsinki between Grand Cup winners Real Madrid and Euro Vase winners Eintracht Frankfurt is an echo of European football’s glorious past and a glimpse into its AI-powered future. The previous competitive meeting between the two clubs was the European Cup Final at Hampden Park in 1960. Little has happened: Madrid won 7-3 thanks to four goals from the great Ferenc Puskas and a hat-trick from Alfredo Di Stefano.

The feud between Best and Charlton that destroyed Manchester United Read more

The attendance of 127,000 remains the record for a European Cup final, and Real Madrid’s performance that night, broadcast worldwide to millions of television viewers, was “reputedly the most sumptuous club performance in the history of football”, as the late Frank Keating wrote. . on a large website, 2002

“Without a doubt, Real at Hampden in 1960 was the most delightful feast I have ever described,” Kenneth Wolstenholme, a well-known commentator, would later write with enthusiasm, which probably dealt a strong blow to his mother’s cooking. “It was football on a different level than I was taught,” Bobby Charlton said in what appeared to be a bitter blow to his brother’s backyard training. “My first thought was, ‘This match is fake, edited,’” Bobby goggled. “These players are doing things that are impossible, unrealistic, not human.”

Speaking of things that aren’t human, the Super/Great/Wonderful Cup will go down in history anyway, with semi-automatic offside technology (SAOT) – FIFA and UEFA’s latest attempt at killing children – to be used. officially for the first time.

“The new system will work thanks to specialized cameras capable of tracking 29 different points on the body of each player,” UEFA said, before adding a line that oddly resembles a Fiver breathalyzer. “A total of 188 tests have been carried out since 2020.” What could possibly go wrong?!

As for the real people, Eintracht started their season in the Bundesliga with a 6-1 home win over Bayern Munich, but head coach Oliver Glasner is taking the positives remarkably well. “Sometimes it’s good to get a slap in the face,” he whistled, apparently unaware that today’s opposition, which includes Messrs. Benzema and Vinicius, might give him another one. Hold on Oli, at least you won’t have to deal with Puskas and Di Stefano.

LIVE ON A BIG SITE

Join Rob Smith for MBM’s hot coverage of Real Madrid 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt starting at 20:00 Moscow time.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of sequins and the call of salsa made me swap out my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. I’m absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all at the 20th anniversary of Dancing with the Stars this year. I can’t wait to meet my partner – God help her – and start dancing.” Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams, MBE, signed up for some salsa lessons after being announced as a Dancing with the Stars contestant “.

It’s all too rainbow beats for Fiver to handle. Photo: BBC/PA.

FIVE LETTERS

Re: yesterday’s five. Frustrated, our North Macedonian friends put up with the quagmire of standard airport service, but as they say in Tallah… Buy the hell out of it.” – Paul O’Neill.

“The photo of Lucy Bronze with the Lego copy of the Euro 2022 silverware (yesterday’s News, Bits and Beans) is good, but there are certainly enthusiasts out there who can do better. How about a mockup of a small car delivering the ball to the start? How about recreating the goal with Alessia Russo’s heel? Or maybe a big montage of figures showing the full pride of the lionesses chasing Chloe Kelly as she waved her shirt in honor of her tournament winning goal? — Peter Rewald.

“I can’t help thinking that the Spurs signing of Destiny Udogie (yesterday’s news, beats and bobs) was somehow written in the stars?” — Paul Dixon.

Send your emails to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s No Prize Letter of the Day winner is… Paul O’Neill.

BITS AND BEANS

The Rangers are one step away from the Grand Cup group stage after a dramatic turnaround against Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. “I am so proud of my players. They played with passion, fire and desire. It was an amazing evening for all of us,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst tweeted.

The BBC refused to back down due to its decision to cancel classified football results on Radio 5 Live. “The announcements took five to seven minutes to read, which would have taken up about a third of the program – limiting the range of sports we could cover,” laughed the pitiful BBC suit.

Englishman Mark Parsons stepped down as head coach of the Netherlands women’s national team after they were eliminated from the quarter-finals at the Euro. “I want you to know that I’ve always worked with one goal in mind – to help this team move forward,” Parsons said. “I really want to get the best results for you.”

Brentford spent money on Mikkel Damsgaard. The last Dane in west London cost a pretty penny, with the Bees trading £12.7m for his services.

Shamrock Rovers advanced to the Big Vase group stage after beating Shkupi 5-2 on aggregate, but manager Steven Bradley is unhappy at having to endure their own misery from planes and fly home from North Macedonia to Shannon. not Dublin. “We’re really disappointed,” he snorted. “There are serious questions that need to be asked.”

Former Football League defender Ryan Cresswell has warned players about the dangers of addiction to sleeping pills after the problem nearly claimed his life.

DO YOU WANT MORE?

Chelsea are still sorely lacking in natural scorers – Jacob Steinberg is looking at how Thomas Tuchel’s team will score this season.

Secret results are still fun despite technological advances, writes Steve Pye.

What kind of lightning is this. Photograph: Colin Davy/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka and Nick Ames were talking nonsense.

Which clubs’ transfer record has stood for over 30 years? Knowledge has the answer.

Bobby Charlton and George Best didn’t get along and ended up not even moving on, explains Jonathan Wilson.

Check out the latest transfer rumors at the Rumor Mill.

And if it’s your business… you can follow a big website in a big social FaceSpace. As well as INSTACHAT, TOO!