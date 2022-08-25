The Fiver An illustrious European football tomball

IT’S BIG, IT’S A CUP AND IS BACK, BABY!

The goal of the season so far was undoubtedly scored by Milan Pavkov on Tuesday night. The substitute striker was sent late by Red Star Belgrade – or Red Star if you like needlessly erecting barriers to understanding – in hopes of winning the Big Cup qualification they played in. And he won it, at least for rivals. מועדון הכדורגל מכבי חיפה is “Maccabi Haifa”, yes – because under no pressure he effectively crashed into the upper left corner of his own goal at the right time. Oh Milan! You hardly knew about the Big Cup 2022-23 edition!

As costly mistakes happen, it’s knocked down by a clang thrown on Wednesday night by PSV goalkeeper Walter Benítez in a cocked hat bowler. Not that the papal Newke O’Rangers will care about any arbitrary fiasco ratings put up by The Fiver. Benítez’s attempt to play from behind – in the Manchester United style we knew and loved to the shock of Monday night’s basic competence – was intercepted by Malik Tillman, who framed Antonio Colac for the most lucrative two-yard run in the club’s history. And now, for the first time since 2010, the ball of the “blue” hits the famous tombola of the Big Cup group stage.

The draw will take place at 17:00 Moscow time on Thursday. While you’re reading this, really, assuming our flimsy mailing mechanism, held together by duct tape and hope, is working properly. Come to think of it, we’re a bit concerned about his ability to parse Hebrew in the first paragraph, so if it all looks like a sequence of &s, ^s, and an eggplant emoji, that’s what we were trying to do. do there. In any case, this will be the first time since 2007 that two of the ever-popular Scottish Big Twos, as well as four regular English teams, are in the draw, and there’s every chance we’ll dust off our Big Book. o’Battle o’Britain Clichés (Big Cup edition) for the first time since Royal Celtic drew with Manchester City in 2016. Incidentally, this was the year they also lost 7-0 in Barcelona, ​​which may explain why Callum McGregor has gone on record saying he hopes to draw against Real Madrid.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I said the wrong name,” Esperanza goalkeeper Kainan chimes in after showing himself as man of the match in a World Cup match against Vic-Vic in Brazil, paying homage to his girlfriend… but calling her by a different name. name. Under pressure from his interviewer, Kainan quickly realized his mistake, later blaming forces “outside” for his gaffe.

RECOMMENDED TO VISIT

Gary Lineker will be joining us… well, the Big Events team on October 12th to present his new book to football fans of all ages. Tickets are already available to visit in person or view live.

One for your diary. Photo: Can Nguyen/Rex/Shutterstock

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

The latest Football Weekly Extra podcast is here for your listening pleasure.

FIVE LETTERS

“Re: match postponement (Five Letters). November 1969 I traveled all the way to White Hart Lane (in the pre-Internet era) to find a small wooden sign on the gate that said “Match Postponed.” It was because of the snow, and I decided to take part of the way home to save a few cents. The soles of my shoes came apart and my feet got wet. A few days later, with snow lying around the edges of the field, the match was played… only to have the floodlights go out towards the end of the first half. Since the game started, no refund was made. The full match was finally played in March and, naturally, to top it all off, Spurs lost 1-0.” – Jan Neel

“In terms of games that should have been postponed, I dragged my (mostly southern) comrades to Manchester for a bachelor party and included a trip to Gigg Lane as part of the celebration. The density of the fog that day was such that we couldn’t see the other side of the field and seemed to be descending only to reinforce the stereotypes about how gloomy it was in the north, much to the delight of my southern friends.” – Tom Dowler

“Had a referee in this match Southend-Sunderland If I had done the right thing, then Michael Bridges would not have scored his debut goal for the first team, and no one would have seen it.” – Tim Grey.

“I remember my first away match for Queen of the South (the only team mentioned in the Bible) at Stirling Albion. [not quite – Fiver Ed]. Being allowed to travel with real men to a match at the age of 16 was an experience in itself; showing up in downtown Stirling at 12 noon and heading straight for the pub. Beer at the time wasn’t exactly what I wanted, but it made up for it with an all-you-can-eat buffet that consisted solely of sliced ​​lunch meat (straight out of the can) in flour buns. When I got sick later in the day, I attributed the episode to the number of muffins eaten, not to the beer at the start of the day, of course.” — Mark Meldrum

Re: Newcastle sign Alexander Isak (yesterday’s news, bats and bobs). As a supporter of Toon, I wish we had chosen Chris instead. He is playing a wicked game.” – Allan Burless

Send email to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our No Prize Letter of the Day is… Ian Neal.