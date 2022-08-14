type here...
TOP STORIES

The first Ukrainian grain carrier of the UN is preparing to go to Africa

PORT PIVDENNY, Ukraine — Sailors in blue and orange overalls roamed the deck of the cargo ship Brave Commander on Sunday as a series of chutes and conveyors loaded the ship’s cargo hold with 23,000 metric tons of wheat bound for Africa.

The Lebanese-flagged cargo ship Brave Commander was scheduled to depart the same day from Yuzhny, one of Ukraine’s largest ports on the Black Sea, near Odessa. It is the first ship specially chartered by the World Food Program as part of an effort to bring much-needed grain to countries hardest hit by food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This shipment will eventually go to Ethiopia, which is “on the brink of starvation,” according to Marianne Ward of the World Food Programme, a UN agency.

“This food will make a huge difference to them,” she said. “A big message for us is that the world needs Ukrainian food.”

Ms. Ward estimates that last year Ukrainian grain fed 400 million people, and the lack of supplies from Ukrainian ports blocked by Russian warships in the Black Sea had serious consequences around the world. Prices have risen and tens of millions of people, mostly in the Middle East and Africa, are at risk of starvation.

At least five countries are currently in near-famine conditions, and another 20 are on a “hunger watch list,” said Denise Brown, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine.

Port Yuzhny is the last of the three main ports of the Odessa region, which began work after several months of a break since the beginning of the war on February 24. On August 1, the first ship carrying Ukrainian crops left the port of Odessa following an agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey allowing the export of some 20 million tons of grain that has been stuck in Ukrainian grain elevators since the start of the war.

Since then, at least eight ships have successfully navigated the Black Sea mines to deliver grain to Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

On board the Brave Commander, which arrived in Ukraine from Istanbul last week, crew members were busy preparing the ship for departure as a large chute pumped golden wheat into the cargo hold. The sailors said they were not concerned about safety, although they expected to face more problems when their ship docked in Ukraine.

“We were surprised because there is a war going on in Ukraine,” said a Syrian crew member who identified himself only as Mohammed. “But it wasn’t difficult.

