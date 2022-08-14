The first Ukrainian grain carrier of the UN is preparing to go to Africa

PORT PIVDENNY, Ukraine — Sailors in blue and orange overalls roamed the deck of the cargo ship Brave Commander on Sunday as a series of chutes and conveyors loaded the ship’s cargo hold with 23,000 metric tons of wheat bound for Africa.

The Lebanese-flagged cargo ship Brave Commander was scheduled to depart the same day from Yuzhny, one of Ukraine’s largest ports on the Black Sea, near Odessa. It is the first ship specially chartered by the World Food Program as part of an effort to bring much-needed grain to countries hardest hit by food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This shipment will eventually go to Ethiopia, which is “on the brink of starvation,” according to Marianne Ward of the World Food Programme, a UN agency.