The first Tiny Homes Show in Hamilton attracts people who are looking for affordable minimalist living.

Two weeks after buying a new home in Alberta, Vince and Aisha McDonald were in Ancaster, Ontario. — and they brought their tiny house with them.

The couple said that moving into a tiny house helped them get rid of unnecessary things.

“I don’t wear half of my clothes, I don’t use half of my dishes. It just made sense,” Ayse said.

“We don’t serve our things, our things serve us,” Vince said.

Their residence was one of 19 tiny houses and trailers that visitors could see from August 4 to 7 at the Tiny Home Show at the Ancaster Fairgrounds.

The event attracted more than 2,000 attendees and more than 20 speakers spoke on topics such as climate and tiny house integration, organizers said.

The tiny McDonald house with its distinctive yellow door was one of those featured at the recent Tiny Home Show in Ancaster, Ontario. (Aura Carreno Rosas/CBC)

People of all ages attended the show throughout the weekend, some looking for nursing homes, others buying their first home. Exhibitors included some of the many tiny house builders across Canada.

Maria Sturova, the show’s co-producer, said attending the event is a sign that people need better housing options.

“There is a housing crisis and a climate crisis. There is not a single person who has not been affected by this. And so these people are here trying to find solutions.”

Even though rents continue to rise and home sales slow, costs are still higher than they were before the pandemic.

The McDonald’s House was visited by thousands of visitors from all over Ontario during the Tiny Home Show. (Aura Carreno Rosas/CBC)

According to rentals.ca reportThe median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Hamilton is $1,603, about $100 more than in February.

BUT report from the Association of Realtors of Hamilton and Burlington showed fewer offers and a slight decrease in the value of homes, although the average purchase price of residential real estate in the Hamilton-Burlington area is $946,026. For comparison, in March 2020 it was $658,654.

The City of Hamilton has passed by-laws to allow second-hand units like basement apartments or alley houses and is seeking to regulate short-term rentals like Airbnbs to protect the housing market.

Young couple thinking about accessibility, travel

Their minimalist lifestyle is liberating, according to the McDonald family, but Ayse noted that “it’s different for everyone.”

“You don’t have to be completely minimalistic where everything is bare… I have some decorations, I paint rocks, and they are there.”

Ayse said she hopes her lifestyle will inspire young people who want to fulfill their dreams but don’t have the money or desire to own a big house.

Stephen and Rene Benjamin, a young couple from Tottenham, Ontario, said they were drawn to the idea of ​​the tiny houses because of their price and the ability to travel with them.

“It’s an easier way to get out of debt and not have to work all the time,” Stephen said.

“House prices in Canada are pretty crazy for young couples and youth in general, so we’re looking at this as an option, or maybe even an investment.”

Renee added: “Something like this would be a great option for us if we could be outdoors as much as possible.”

Stephen and Rene Benjamin attended the Tiny Home Show to find out what it’s like to step foot in these tiny spaces. (Aura Carreno Rosas)

Sturova said the average cost of a new tiny house is roughly $150,000, but that doesn’t include the cost of the land.

A typical tiny house is usually 200 to 400 square feet. Land prices per acre across Canada range from $1,656 in Saskatchewan to $13,813 in Ontario, as of 2021. data from Statistics Canada.

Sturova said some people use the tiny houses as rental properties that they can list on Airbnb.

However, groups such as the Hamilton Camp Support Network have said that tiny houses are not the solution to the housing crisis.

The Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters (HATS) built what it called “tiny houses” to help the homeless.

However, according to HATS, these huts should not be permanent, and the tiny houses should only be an opportunity to help people who cannot afford other housing.

“We need housing. We need supportive housing that is affordable and safe,” said HATS director Tom Cooper.

Due to limited space, tiny homes need to use creative spaces to add storage space. This tiny house has storage space under every step of the stairs. Upstairs there is also room for a large double bed. (Aura Carreno Rosas/CBC)

Sturova said the Ancaster Tiny Homes Show is a place to share ideas on how to live more sustainably.

For example, she says, tiny houses can be paired with sustainable products like wind turbines or dry closets.

“The tiny house uses the least. Because it’s not just energy, it’s building materials, clothes, shoes, plates and everything you have in your house.”

Although the term “tiny house” is widely used, these houses can come in a wide variety of sizes and shapes. (Aura Carreno Rosas/CBC)

Sturova said the tiny houses are not without problems, especially when it comes to finding land for them.

“We are talking to the government and decision makers who are involved in land management and land management. We’ve had several mayors here, we’ve had several building directors.

“More conversations and more open dialogue are needed, as well as the show itself that we put on here to make a difference.”