The first time you hear racist slurs, you can’t believe it.

IOn the eve of Barcelona’s February meeting with Napoli in the Europa League, there was talk about the team, but this time not about tactics. To begin with, they informed their opponents, and this was more important, the players discussed it in the dressing room and agreed to try something new: they were going to take a knee. Six years after Colin Kaepernick first did it, two years after Premier League clubs followed suit, this was the first time a Spanish top-flight club had been on its knees. He was also last, at least in the men’s game.

The idea came from a Barcelona player born near the Camp Nou who had spent the previous six years in England. He was on loan at Barcelona at the time, Adama Traore had just finished training at Wolves and now he sits in front of the screen. It was the evening before the Premier League captains announced they would now only kneel in certain matches, which doesn’t mean they’re leaving. Here or there. “Kneeing matters and it’s good that the Spanish team did it,” says Traore. “It’s a way of explaining the need for struggle.”

Explain is a word that Traore often returns to. Education too. Deep down, he says, it’s about empathy. It’s also about understanding, and his experience is instructive, bringing it to the Camp Nou that night and to the anti-racism project Common Goal now. Common Goal is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Thursday and Traore is joining its anti-discrimination initiatives, which include club leadership training, fan events and community integration projects. “For me, this is an opportunity to explain, to find out why people think this way. And take action from there.”

Applause broke out at the Camp Nou that night, but the gesture was not repeated in Spain, except for a few players on European nights. Some Spanish teams in Europe were caught off guard early in the match, not expecting the opposition to kneel. Some Atlético Madrid fans booed Liverpool for kicking the knee. Proposals for the national team to kneel at Euro 2020 have been met with opposition. They never made it, as far-right anti-immigration party Vox tweeted, “While one is on one’s knees, a patriot stays on his feet.”

Asked about the rise of right-wing populists not only in Spain, Traore replies: “It’s a reality. There is racism. There are racists who still promote the idea that the fact that you have a different skin color makes you worse.” And yet he does not see a conscious abandonment of anti-racist measures, at least on football fields. And this is not in any one country, although, according to him, the degree of awareness and sensitivity is higher in England. These are processes, generations. In England, too, there was an upsurge of fans booing the kneeling players.

“I don’t think it’s resistance,” Traore, 26, says. “I think it’s a lack of understanding, explanation, culture, empathy. Maybe they don’t reject taking the knee straight; maybe they don’t know, don’t understand, or think it’s none of their business. Taking the knee started here; maybe he will eventually reach Spain. The answer may not be [everywhere] but it is important because the action carries the explanation: it is important to educate, especially children. It is difficult for people who have not experienced racism to empathize. So you explain, tell stories, what you have seen and heard, suffered.

“I had a conversation with Rio Ferdinand and I remember telling him about the son of a physiotherapist. He’s a kid, he doesn’t know, but you see people you admire and you ask, “Why is my favorite player on his knees?” So dad explains: the children in your school from other ethnic groups or a different skin color are the same as you; they are no worse. But racism is real, so they’re on their knees over this, this, and this. It’s a necessity.”

Traore’s parents came to Barcelona from Mali in the 1980s, his father worked at a Nissan factory. They lived in Hospitalet, one of the most densely populated areas in Europe and one of the relatively few places with a significant immigrant community at that time.

“When I was little, you went to discos in Barcelona and found that blacks couldn’t get in. At school, some people said: “There are no blacks.” You were apart, outside. Comments like “black people smell bad” and stuff like that, prejudice,” he says.

“I am Spanish, I feel Spanish and I have Spanish culture, but I also have the culture of my African heritage through my parents. It’s easier for me to understand these two, but people don’t have that. People are fascinated by what they are told or the TV. If you actually go to, say, Africa, you will see something different from how it is “advertised” [with] images of poverty and problems.

You are a child, you do not understand this. Why? Why are they treating me like this? Why should I hear the “monkey”, “Negro”, “Black w …”? This is the reality you live with. The first time this happens, you can’t believe it. It’s surreal, you know? You grow up, live with it: someone fights, someone lets go. My parents always said: “You must be strong, this is the life we ​​have today, but it will change.” You can never feel inferior. They told me to be who I am, that I’m beautiful. But there are kids who are traumatized, who can drown, who feel ugly, rejected, who go so far as to try to change their skin or their features because they don’t feel accepted. This is important: to make people see that this is an action, of course, but also to see the consequences, the damage that it causes. And to educate those children who also suffer from racism, to help them understand.

“I experienced it in football,” he continues. “Monkey screams. My brother too: his name was random. But that guy was punished – and this is important. Gradually more stringent measures are taken and it gets better over time. But we still have to fight.”

What is the best way to respond to insults on the pitch? Leave? “In England they are doing something important: they identify and find a specific person. People around him are not responsible and should not pay. But there is a moment when the captains can intervene, when not one, but many: go to the dressing room or report it to the FA. And then, if sanctions are taken against the clubs, they will act, monitor who attends. The best punishment for me, apart from bans and other things, would be classes. Understanding, education. Why did you do it? I’m not for hate meeting hate.

“There are people who think: “This is not about me”, but this applies to everyone: what you do affects others. Some people who suffer from racism think: I won’t protest anymore, because it will lead nowhere. I’ve met a lot of people who don’t even talk about it anymore.”

The decision to take a knee only before certain games was dictated by the fear that it could lose its influence as a gesture, becoming a routine. “There are people who do not like it or are simply not interested. Others who will do it, up to a certain point. Others who think it’s trendy, and as long as it is, it’s fine. Some agree with this because everyone is like that, even if they think differently,” he says.

“Some people think it’s ‘political’ and don’t want to look beyond it. This is such a broad movement that anything can be involved in it, but it makes no sense to use it to highlight what it really is. Message: This is what you need to take with you. Some say: “Does it seem to you that the knee is too long?”

And what do you say? “I say: I understand it. You didn’t live it, you didn’t suffer it every day. Some people don’t know what racism really is. But if people ask, you can explain. Racism is still relevant, it’s a reality. We must get on our knees, talk, enlighten those who do not understand this and those who suffer. And there is something really important: what can you do? What can you personally do to improve the world? That’s where change starts.”