The first busload of illegal immigrants from Texas dropped off in New York City.

About 50 migrants arrived at the Port Authority of New York on Friday. They were welcomed and detained by non-governmental activists and volunteers.

The illegal immigrant bus was sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has been transporting border-crossers into liberal cities to draw attention to the problem of illegal immigration in his home state.

“As President Biden refuses to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the state of Texas is forced to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said.

Texas continues to pressure DC as more migrant buses arrive near the US capital

Texas is continuing its campaign to get the federal government’s attention as more illegal immigrants from Texas are bussed into the nation’s capital.

“Along with Washington, DC, New York City is an ideal destination for these immigrants, who can enjoy the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has touted in a sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise to welcome all immigrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.” can get.”

fresh A busload of immigrants Arrived in DC late Tuesday night from Texas. Texas says it has sent at least 5,100 migrants to the nation’s capital.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has defended admitting immigrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, has requested the indefinite activation of the District of Columbia National Guard to help with what she calls a “humanitarian crisis.”

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have sounded the alarm about sending migrants to their cities, with city leaders blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. (Arizona denies sending immigrants to New York City.)