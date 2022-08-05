The first lady of Ukraine raised $5.4 million for new ambulances

While her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, calls on the countries of the world to supply Ukraine with weapons, Olena Zelenskaya asks for ambulances.

Ms Zelenskaya, who has recently become a prominent supporter of humanitarian causes in her country, has raised more than $5 million in just over a week to help restock the country’s ambulances. The campaign that still collecting donations has raised enough funds to buy nearly 50 ambulances, although Ms. Zelenskaya estimates 400 are needed.

In an interview on Ukrainian TV on Saturday, Ms. Zelenskaya called for more donations, no matter how small.