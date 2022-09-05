The first hurricane of the season came late, but stay vigilant

Enlarge this image toggle signature Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For several months, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was notable for one reason: the complete absence of hurricanes. That finally changed on Friday, when Danielle solidified in the Atlantic rankings. first hurricane since last October.

The recent spate of storm activity was predicted to continue into the 2022 season, forcing meteorologists to delve deeper into their annual list of alphabetical storm names, even exhausting it entirely.

But so far it has been a quiet summer: 60 days have passed since Colin’s death due to a tropical storm on July 3rd and Danielle’s arrival on September 1st.

“No tropical cyclones formed in the basin during August,” the National Hurricane Center said. in their monthly review. “This is rather unusual and has happened for the first time since 1997 and only the third time since 1950.”

Weather patterns can change rapidly, experts warn, with dangerous storms likely to form in the coming weeks. Just a few days after Daniel formed, for example, another tropical storm, graphformed.

Why is there a gap between forecast and reality?

This is not an above-average hurricane season, at least not yet. Scientists from Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have predicted a seventh consecutive above-normal season in the Atlantic, with more than 14 named storms on average.

Their reasons were good: the climate pattern known as La Niña in the Pacific usually results in a more active hurricane season in the Atlantic. In addition, water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean were among the hottest on record, providing sufficient fuel for storms.

“These two factors alone were expected to trigger an active Atlantic hurricane season, but that didn’t happen,” meteorologist Jeff Masters told NPR. He’s a hurricane expert Yale climate connections and co-founder of the Weather Underground.

“This was not expected, and the reasons for this are not well understood,” Masters said (more on that below).

What does history say about the slow start to the storm season?

This is a mixed picture with a small sample size. But experts warn that the risk is only smaller because the first months of the hurricane season were calm.

Since scheduled aerial reconnaissance began in 1944, only two other seasons in August have not seen a named storm. The first occurred in 1961, which became a very active season. In September alone, a flurry of dangerous hurricanes formed, including Hurricane Carlathat devastated the Texas coast.



The second such season, in 1997, remained quiet. But Jamie Rome, acting director of the National Hurricane Center, said in a statement sent to NPR that 1992 was also a quiet storm season before Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida and Louisiana in August.

“It only takes one landfalling hurricane to make this a bad season for you, and we still have three months before the end of the Atlantic hurricane season,” Rome said.

So what happened this year?

It turns out that hurricanes have two big enemies: dry air and wind shear. This year, those conditions are exacerbated by the Bermuda High, a high-pressure system located over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Bermuda High is currently smaller and farther north than usual, resulting in high temperatures from Canada to Europe. It also allows the powerful jet stream to sink far south over the central Atlantic, preventing hurricanes from forming.

“When strong winds pick up over an evolving system that is trying to become a hurricane, those strong winds will tear it apart,” Masters said.

The same dynamics funnel dry air into the Atlantic, which also drains storms.

A hurricane expert says “everything has turned upside down” this summer.

Climate change is causing hurricanes to become more powerful on average. In general, air that gets warmer and wetter provides more fuel for extreme weather, from hurricanes to violent land storms. Researchers are still working to find out how rising temperatures could affect the total number of storms that form.

“Hurricanes mostly form in response to uneven heating at the poles compared to the equator. They are designed to redistribute heat,” Masters said.

But this summer, their services were not needed because sunny weather brought heatwaves to northern latitudes and raised ocean temperatures in the far north to resemble tropical warmth.

Because hurricanes don’t have to carry heat, the Atlantic isn’t the only place where storm season is more calm.

“The Western Pacific was also very quiet. We have somewhere around 60% of average activity there,” Masters said. “So something big is going on here. This applies not only to the Atlantic: everything is turned upside down.

Does this mean we’re in for a lighter hurricane season?

We may see smaller hurricanes compared to recent years, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be dangerous, Masters said. Due to high ocean temperatures, he expects any cyclone that does form will collect a lot of water, raising the risk of flooding, the main cause of death from hurricanes.

“It’s unlikely that we’re going to have an above-average season right now,” he said, noting that the hurricane season is approaching its traditional half on September 10.

But forecasters warn not to relax in the absence of hurricanes.

“It is too early. It only takes one big storm to kick off a hurricane season for the ages,” Masters said. “So we still have to be vigilant.”

Anyone living in an area that could be hit by a hurricane or tropical storm “should prepare for every season, no matter what activity is predicted,” Colorado researchers said when they compiled their seasonal forecast.