The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odessa on Monday morning under an internationally brokered deal that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets amid a global food crisis.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni left Odessa for Lebanon, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said. According to a statement from the United Nations, the Rajoni was carrying 26,000 tonnes of maize.

Razoni is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday. It is inspected before being allowed to continue its journey.

Lebanon is currently in an economic crisis. A 2020 blast at its main port in Beirut devastated its capital city and destroyed grain silos there, part of which collapsed just Sunday after weeks of fire.

“Today Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger,” said Alexander Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

It will also help Ukraine, he said.

“Unlocking the ports will provide the economy with at least 1 billion dollars in foreign exchange earnings and the agricultural sector will have an opportunity to make plans for next year,” Kubrakov said.

Russia and Ukraine have signed separate agreements with Turkey and the UN

Under the accords, Russia agreed not to attack Ukrainian naval vessels or port infrastructure as Ukraine tries to offload 22 million tons of grain from Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne to vulnerable and developing countries.

The agreements also allow for the export of grain and fertilizers to Russia.

However, Russia hit Odesa in a missile attack on Saturday, followed by several attacks in the Odesa-coastal towns of Yuzhne and Zatoka a few days later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.