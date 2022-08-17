The first few days after the final were a bit surreal.

lLess than three weeks after England’s euphoric Euro 2022 triumph over Germany, Kira Walsh returns to her day job on Thursday when Manchester City take on Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in the first qualifying round of the Women’s Champions League.

The central midfielder played a crucial role in England’s success in the tournament – her astute pass that landed Ella Thun at Wembley is the most memorable example – and Walsh has recently reflected on the magnitude of the Liones’ achievement.

When Megan Rapino met Ada Hegerberg: “Euro 2022? Everybody’s late to the party’ Read more

“The first few days it was a bit surreal,” she tells The Guardian. “But now things have calmed down a bit, you have a chance to sit down and realize the achievement. When you get out of the tournament and out of our dough, [you understand] The scale to which women’s football is now growing is just crazy.

The post-tournament break was “frankly short,” but Walsh recognizes the need for the women’s game to capture the moment: “We had a lot of media coverage, but that’s part and parcel of winning. I think this is a great opportunity for us to develop the game while doing this. Hopefully we can keep pushing for it.”

Manchester City’s English contingent returned to training last week to prepare for this week’s Champions League qualifying mission in Madrid, and Walsh says they are in high spirits as several newcomers settle into a heavily changed squad.

Kira Walsh (centre) returned to training with her club Manchester City just a week after winning Euro 2022. Photograph: Tom Flaters/Manchester City/Getty Images

During the summer, Caroline Weir moved to Real Madrid, Lucy Bronze moved to Barcelona and Georgia Stanway joined Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, six newcomers have entered Gareth Taylor’s group: Laia Alexandri and Deina Castellanos from Atlético Madrid, Layla Ouhabi from Barcelona, ​​as well as Mary Fowler, Kerstin Kasparij and goalkeeper Sandy McIver.

“Obviously, the Lionesses are buzzing,” Walsh says of the atmosphere at the camp. “We have a lot of new players and we are in a very good mood, more than ready to play. [The new recruits] are the best players and besides, they are good people. In training, you can see what they are about. They want to adapt to our style of play, everyone wants to give the ball and make passes. Tactically they are very good and I look forward to playing them in a competitive game.”

City were knocked out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round by Real Madrid last season – Walsh missed that draw with injury – so competition is a priority for both her and the club. “I didn’t get a chance to play last year, so on a personal note, yes, those two games are great. On a team level, last year was disappointing – we can’t hide it – and we definitely want to get better. It’s not just about three domestic trophies, we want to win the Champions League and we will work towards that.”

The first round consists of mini-tournaments of four teams, divided into “League Path” and “Champions Path”. The winners of each will play two-legged knockout matches next month, followed by a group stage of 16 clubs. (Because national champions Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Lyon and Wolfsburg enter at this point.) The quarter-finals and semi-finals, which take place in March and April respectively, will culminate in the final in Eindhoven next June.

But before that, if things go well in Spain, City will take on last season’s rivals Real on Sunday in a second-round qualifier. Madrid will face Sturm Austria first and may be encouraged by the fact that City have been eliminated from a major European competition over the past four seasons by Spanish opposition.