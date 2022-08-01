The first dry-cargo ship passed the blockade of the Black Sea as part of a grain deal

MYKOLAEV, Ukraine — A ship carrying corn on Monday became the first cargo ship to sail from Ukraine in more than five months of war, breaking a Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports and raising hope that badly needed food will soon reach affected countries . due to shortages and rising prices.
The ship’s journey was the culmination of months of negotiations and an international campaign to take grain out of Ukraine, one of the granaries of the world before the war. The Russian invasion and blockade, along with Western sanctions preventing Russian exports and factors such as drought and climate change, have drastically reduced the world’s grain supply, threatening tens of millions of people with starvation, especially in the Middle East and Africa.
Negotiators from the UN and Turkey, which shares the Black Sea coast with Russia and Ukraine, oversaw the months-long talks in Istanbul. Although the discussions seemed hopelessly drawn out for several weeks, at the end of July the parties agreed to release more than 20 million tons of grain.
The agreement could easily fall apart: the Razoni ship passes through a war zone at risk of attack or crash, and a breach of trust or disagreement between inspectors and officials running the multinational operation could freeze ships in ports again.
But if the journey that began on Monday does indeed go smoothly, it could be an important step towards cutting shortages and lowering prices, though it alone cannot address the causes of the looming global hunger crisis.
“Ensuring the availability of grain, fertilizer and other food at reasonable prices for developing countries is a humanitarian imperative,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday. “People on the brink of starvation need these agreements to survive.”
With such high stakes and strong distrust from the West and Ukraine that Russia will actually release the cargo port, the ship’s departure from Odessa on Monday was closely monitored.
The crew of the Razoni consisted mainly of Syrian sailors, and it was taken out of the port by a tugboat. With 26,000 tons of corn, the ship and tugboat first passed sea mines laid by Ukraine to prevent any Russian amphibious assault, and then passed Russian Navy ships, which largely control the Black Sea, and ensured safe passage.
The ship was due to stop in Turkish waters for an inspection by a joint team from Turkey, the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday before heading to the Lebanese port of Tripoli.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kurbakov said the Razoni left around 9:30 am local time. According to him, 16 more ships will depart from Odessa in the coming days.
If successful, the grain export deal could have serious economic consequences for Ukraine. Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said last week that $10 billion worth of grain is stored in Ukraine and that the upcoming harvest will add another $20 billion to that amount. Ukraine is a leading exporter of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil.
In addition to the deal on Ukrainian products, another agreement will allow Russia to export grains and fertilizers, further easing huge pressure on markets and farmers, especially in developing countries. Russia, whose exports are restricted by Western sanctions, is a major fertilizer supplier, and together with Ukraine, it supplies more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.
But as Razoni’s crossing of the Black Sea raised hopes for some cooperation between the combatants, fighting has intensified on several fronts in Ukraine.
In preparation for a counter-offensive in the southern Kherson region, Ukraine used long-range precision weapons recently supplied by the West to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics. Ukrainian forces attacked Russian command and control centers, hit supply routes, tried to isolate Russian forces in the enclave, and recruited Ukrainian saboteurs behind enemy lines.
Ukrainian officials said Monday that, using American-supplied rocket artillery, their forces blew up a Russian train carrying troops and equipment to reinforce positions in southern Ukraine, killing dozens of soldiers and destroying scores of railroad cars.
“According to intelligence, all the drivers and engineers of the Russian Railways company who transported military cargo from Crimea to the Kherson region have died,” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Monday morning.
Although his claims could not be independently verified, video footage of the explosion and satellite imagery of the aftermath provided evidence that the Ukrainians had targeted a Russian train on one of the two main rail lines running from Crimea to southern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military also said on Monday that it had destroyed at least 15 ammunition depots in the south of the country in recent weeks, damaging supplies enough to force Russia to use surface-to-air missiles to hit ground targets. Western analysts say that as the war goes on, Russia is increasingly relying on munitions that are inaccurate or designed for other purposes to bombard Ukrainian cities, causing indiscriminate damage and possibly signaling that they are running out of the most modern precision-guided munitions. weapon.
The Pentagon said last week that Ukraine was using Western weapons with increasing effect and becoming more dangerous. adept when attacking Russian command and control centers and destroying a large amount of Russian equipment. On Monday, the Biden administration announced another round of support for Ukraine: $550 million in military aid, including additional ammunition for the 155mm howitzer artillery pieces and high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, that the United States has already provided.
But despite sluggish or erratic progress in the war, Russia retains a huge advantage in the size of its arsenal, and its military has shown a willingness and ability to strike across the country, even as it focuses on gaining ground in eastern Ukraine. There, Russia bombards city after city with devastating artillery fire in an attempt to redeploy ground forces to move forward.
The strategy slowly gave Russia control of the eastern Luhansk region, leaving many towns and villages in ruins. Since then, Russian forces have moved to reinforce the south and invade another eastern province, Donetsk.
“Their tactics remain practically the same as during the hostilities in the Lugansk region,” Serhiy Gaidai, the head of the government of the Lugansk region, said on Monday.
He said the Russians were making daily attempts to launch an offensive against the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, but had so far been unable to break through the main Ukrainian defensive lines.
Russian forces also continue to shell residential and military areas in and around Kharkiv in the northeast, putting pressure on Ukraine not to deploy too many of its defenses from there.
In Chuguev, in the Kharkiv region, just 10 miles from Russian lines, residents on Monday were still recovering from last week’s rocket attacks on the House of Culture, a building that has been used for cultural events since Soviet times. During the war, the building’s kitchens were used to prepare meals for those in need, but members of the city government also used it as a temporary office, which may have been the reason for the attack.
According to Kharkiv regional administrator Oleg Sinegubov, the missiles killed three people hiding in the basement and injured several more. According to local residents, a volunteer cook was among the dead. His brother and several others survived.
Two women were also killed, one of whom was helping the cook, said a resident who identified himself as Maxim for fear of retribution. They cooked an Uzbek rice dish, pilaf, for the residents of the area.
“She was just peeling vegetables,” Maxim said.
Chuguev has been subjected to heavy shelling in recent days, as well as the city of Kharkov and other villages and cities of the region. Soldiers guarding the outskirts of the city on Sunday said artillery shelling continued for most of the day, hitting the industrial area around the train station.
The Russians “hit a lot of these places, including all schools,” Maxim said. “They do it to get people to leave.”
People were getting the message, he said, and the city was pretty much empty. According to him, he was also going to leave. He and his family planned to emigrate to Canada.
“There’s nothing left here,” he said.
Michael Schwirtz reports from Nikolaev, Ukraine, Matina Stevis-Gridneff from Brussels and Matthew Mpouk Bigg from London. The report has been provided Carlotta Gall as well as Kamila Grabchuk from Chuguev, Ukraine, Mark Santora from London and Alan Juhas from New York.