The first dry-cargo ship passed the blockade of the Black Sea as part of a grain deal

MYKOLAEV, Ukraine — A ship carrying corn on Monday became the first cargo ship to sail from Ukraine in more than five months of war, breaking a Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports and raising hope that badly needed food will soon reach affected countries . due to shortages and rising prices.

The ship’s journey was the culmination of months of negotiations and an international campaign to take grain out of Ukraine, one of the granaries of the world before the war. The Russian invasion and blockade, along with Western sanctions preventing Russian exports and factors such as drought and climate change, have drastically reduced the world’s grain supply, threatening tens of millions of people with starvation, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

Negotiators from the UN and Turkey, which shares the Black Sea coast with Russia and Ukraine, oversaw the months-long talks in Istanbul. Although the discussions seemed hopelessly drawn out for several weeks, at the end of July the parties agreed to release more than 20 million tons of grain.