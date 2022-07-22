The first case of polio in the US was discovered in almost a decade. Should I be worried?

Enlarge this image toggle signature James Gathany/CDC

New York City health officials have discovered a case of polio in an adult, the first case in the country since 2013.

The good news is that most people have nothing to worry about. “If you’re not vaccinated,” says retired family doctor and polio survivor Marnie Juhlberg.

New York State Department of Health said the unvaccinated Rockland County man likely contracted the virus from someone outside the country who had taken the oral polio vaccine, which has not been approved for use in the US since 2000.

Additional details about the patient have yet to be released, but Yulberg said the case is likely to be related to an oral vaccine that contains attenuated live strains of the virus.

Over time, this weaker strain of polio can mutate and behave like a natural version of the virus and spread to unvaccinated people. This is defined as vaccine-derived polio virus case. If a person in New York had been vaccinated, this would not have happened, Yulberg said.

Most people in the United States have been vaccinated against polio. almost 93% children under the age of two, according to the CDC, because many states require children to be vaccinated against polio in order to attend school. However, some people are granted religious exemptions, and several states leave that decision up to parents, Yulberg notes.

“Polio is a viral infectious disease that in a small percentage of cases affects the nerves in the spinal cord that tell the body what to do and then causes paralysis,” she said.

Given the severity of the virus, New York’s Rockland County is calling on unvaccinated residents get a vaccine and announced polyclinics to make it easier for local residents to do this.

Yulberg contracted polio in 1950 when she was only 4 years old – five years before a vaccine was available in the United States. She was hospitalized for six months. She said her left leg was paralyzed and required a leg brace and crutches to get around for part of her childhood.

By the time she entered high school, she no longer needed braces or crutches because the surviving nerves compensated for those damaged by the virus. But 35 years later, her condition began to deteriorate.

She explained that about half of all polio survivors experience some level of paralysis later in life. While there is no definitive answer to why this happens, the main theory is that the surviving nerves wear down over time.

“This is not a return of polio, we are not contagious,” Juhlberg said. “It’s just what happens to 50% of people who have had polio in the past, and it happens 20 to 50 years later.”

Polio has been more or less eradicated around the world, but remains in poor countries that struggle with vaccination rates and clean water. Most cases remain in Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rotary International and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation renewed their partnership in January. pledge up to $450 million to help eradicate the polio virus worldwide.

