The first abortion ban was passed after Rowe went into effect on Thursday in Indiana.

Enlarge this image switch title John Cherry/Getty Images

First new abortion ban passed by state legislature since repeal Rowe vs. Wade goes into effect Thursday in Indiana this summer.

Indiana legislators passed a law banning most abortions in a special session in early August. It includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and certain serious medical complications and emergencies.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Republican made a statement shortly after legislators approved the bill, saying he was signing it as part of a pledge he had made to “support legislation that has made progress in protecting life.” Holcomb said the law includes “carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances that a woman or an unborn child may face.”

Reproductive rights groups, including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and others, are challenging the Indiana law in state court. A hearing in the case is scheduled for September 19, four days after the law went into effect.

At this time, abortion providers in the state will not be able to offer this procedure in most situations. Whole Woman’s Health of South Bend said in a statement that it will be forced to stop performing abortions but will continue to operate its clinic there to provide “support to all who seek abortion services and continue to be active and organized to resist cruel, unjust anti-abortion laws.”

The group also noted that affiliates in several other states, including neighboring Illinois, will continue to offer medical abortion where the pill is legal and help patients get abortions while traveling.

The ban will affect patients well outside of Indiana, said Tamarra Wieder, director of family planning in neighboring Kentucky, where there is currently no access to abortion as a result of two anti-abortion laws that went into effect after the Supreme Court issued Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June. The decision ended years of precedent that guaranteed the right to abortion and opened up the possibility for states to ban the procedure.

Wieder said that Indiana was the closest option for most of her patients seeking an abortion. Many now have to go to Illinois.

“This will really double or even triple the driving time for Kentuckians who seek medical attention for an abortion,” Veeder said.

Indiana became the center of controversy over abortion rights in the days following Dobbs the decision after Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an ob/gyn in Indiana, spoke out about aborting a 10-year-old Ohio girl who became pregnant as a result of rape. A girl was denied an abortion after a so-called “rape ban” went into effect in her home state, which does not include an exception for rape.

In response, Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita questioned Bernard’s credibility and threatened to investigate her, publicly stating without evidence that she did not report the procedure. The state later released documents confirming that Bernard had filed a report. Bernard said she faced threats and other forms of harassment after the case was brought to attention.

Indiana law takes effect as West Virginia moves closer to enacting a new abortion ban. After failing to agree on the bill in several special sessions in recent weeks, West Virginia lawmakers approved the proposal in a short special session on Tuesday. It bans most abortions, with some exceptions for cases of rape, incest and some medical complications, and will become law as soon as Gov. Jim Justice signs it into law.