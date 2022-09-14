type here...
TOP STORIES The first abortion ban was passed after Rowe went...
TOP STORIES

The first abortion ban was passed after Rowe went into effect on Thursday in Indiana.

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Protesters march outside the Indiana State Capitol building on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis as activists gathered for a special session.

John Cherry/Getty Images


hide title

switch title

John Cherry/Getty Images

Protesters march outside the Indiana State Capitol building on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis as activists gathered for a special session.

John Cherry/Getty Images

First new abortion ban passed by state legislature since repeal Rowe vs. Wade goes into effect Thursday in Indiana this summer.

Indiana legislators passed a law banning most abortions in a special session in early August. It includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and certain serious medical complications and emergencies.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Republican made a statement shortly after legislators approved the bill, saying he was signing it as part of a pledge he had made to “support legislation that has made progress in protecting life.” Holcomb said the law includes “carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances that a woman or an unborn child may face.”

Reproductive rights groups, including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and others, are challenging the Indiana law in state court. A hearing in the case is scheduled for September 19, four days after the law went into effect.

For one rape victim, new abortion bans bring back old painful memories

Reproductive rights in America

For one rape victim, new abortion bans bring back old painful memories

At this time, abortion providers in the state will not be able to offer this procedure in most situations. Whole Woman’s Health of South Bend said in a statement that it will be forced to stop performing abortions but will continue to operate its clinic there to provide “support to all who seek abortion services and continue to be active and organized to resist cruel, unjust anti-abortion laws.”

The group also noted that affiliates in several other states, including neighboring Illinois, will continue to offer medical abortion where the pill is legal and help patients get abortions while traveling.

The ban will affect patients well outside of Indiana, said Tamarra Wieder, director of family planning in neighboring Kentucky, where there is currently no access to abortion as a result of two anti-abortion laws that went into effect after the Supreme Court issued Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June. The decision ended years of precedent that guaranteed the right to abortion and opened up the possibility for states to ban the procedure.

Wieder said that Indiana was the closest option for most of her patients seeking an abortion. Many now have to go to Illinois.

“This will really double or even triple the driving time for Kentuckians who seek medical attention for an abortion,” Veeder said.

Rape, abortion and story from one source: baby test becomes national news

Reproductive rights in America

Rape, abortion and story from one source: baby test becomes national news

Indiana became the center of controversy over abortion rights in the days following Dobbs the decision after Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an ob/gyn in Indiana, spoke out about aborting a 10-year-old Ohio girl who became pregnant as a result of rape. A girl was denied an abortion after a so-called “rape ban” went into effect in her home state, which does not include an exception for rape.

In response, Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita questioned Bernard’s credibility and threatened to investigate her, publicly stating without evidence that she did not report the procedure. The state later released documents confirming that Bernard had filed a report. Bernard said she faced threats and other forms of harassment after the case was brought to attention.

Indiana doctor says she was harassed for aborting a 10-year-old

Reproductive rights in America

Indiana doctor says she was harassed for aborting a 10-year-old

Indiana law takes effect as West Virginia moves closer to enacting a new abortion ban. After failing to agree on the bill in several special sessions in recent weeks, West Virginia lawmakers approved the proposal in a short special session on Tuesday. It bans most abortions, with some exceptions for cases of rape, incest and some medical complications, and will become law as soon as Gov. Jim Justice signs it into law.

Previous articleCalifornia high school football coach shot after breaking up fight: police
Next articleBiden heads to Wilmington to vote in the Delaware primary

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t affect their vote, citing Biden’s age and health

off Video Philadelphia voters say Fetterman's health won't affect their vote, citing...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The AOC suggested that Texas Governor Abbott resign after moving the immigrants to Washington DC

closer Video Sending migrants to resort areas not...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News