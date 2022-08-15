The fire station, which it uses for emergencies, was hit by shelling near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, officials said.

KYIV, Ukraine — A fire station tasked with fighting a blaze inside the sprawling facility has been hit by shelling near a Russian-occupied nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine, officials said Monday amid ongoing nuclear safety concerns due to fighting in the area.
In March, Russian troops seized control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. Since then, they have effectively turned it into a fortress and a launching pad for attacks on Ukrainian positions. Projectiles have hit the facility and the area around it in recent weeks, with Ukraine and Russia trading accusations over who was responsible, and the United Nations nuclear safety watchdog voicing concern over the possibility of a major nuclear accident.
On Monday, a Ukrainian company that oversees the nation’s nuclear power plants said Russian forces last week hit a fire station outside the plant, which is responsible for putting out fires at the facility in the event of an emergency. This poses “a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant,” Energoatom said in a statement.
“There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and radioactive spraying, as well as a high risk of fire,” the statement said, saying that three radiation monitoring sensors around the station were also damaged in the recent shelling.
It was impossible to assess the score on its own. Observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, have not been allowed to visit the site for inspection since it was taken over by Russian forces.
The US and EU have called for a demilitarized zone around the plant. The fighting forced thousands of people in the area to flee.
While the plant is occupied by Russian troops, it is run by Ukrainian engineers. Energoatom said that the engineers continue to work to “ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as eliminate the consequences of damage” caused by the shelling, which is not going to stop.
On Monday afternoon, Dmitry Orlov, the exiled mayor of the nearby town of Energodar, warned residents to stay at home.
“Explosions are heard in Energodar,” he said. wrote in Telegram. “Be extremely careful and leave the streets!”