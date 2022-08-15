type here...
TOP STORIES The fire station, which it uses for emergencies, was...
TOP STORIES

The fire station, which it uses for emergencies, was hit by shelling near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, officials said.

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


KYIV, Ukraine — A fire station tasked with fighting a blaze inside the sprawling facility has been hit by shelling near a Russian-occupied nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine, officials said Monday amid ongoing nuclear safety concerns due to fighting in the area.

In March, Russian troops seized control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. Since then, they have effectively turned it into a fortress and a launching pad for attacks on Ukrainian positions. Projectiles have hit the facility and the area around it in recent weeks, with Ukraine and Russia trading accusations over who was responsible, and the United Nations nuclear safety watchdog voicing concern over the possibility of a major nuclear accident.

On Monday, a Ukrainian company that oversees the nation’s nuclear power plants said Russian forces last week hit a fire station outside the plant, which is responsible for putting out fires at the facility in the event of an emergency. This poses “a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant,” Energoatom said in a statement.

“There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and radioactive spraying, as well as a high risk of fire,” the statement said, saying that three radiation monitoring sensors around the station were also damaged in the recent shelling.

It was impossible to assess the score on its own. Observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, have not been allowed to visit the site for inspection since it was taken over by Russian forces.

The US and EU have called for a demilitarized zone around the plant. The fighting forced thousands of people in the area to flee.

While the plant is occupied by Russian troops, it is run by Ukrainian engineers. Energoatom said that the engineers continue to work to “ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as eliminate the consequences of damage” caused by the shelling, which is not going to stop.

On Monday afternoon, Dmitry Orlov, the exiled mayor of the nearby town of Energodar, warned residents to stay at home.

“Explosions are heard in Energodar,” he said. wrote in Telegram. “Be extremely careful and leave the streets!”

Previous articleKiley Rodney: California police ‘revamping’ search efforts next week as few signs emerge of missing teenager
Next articleCollege Football Playoff Championship Games to Return to Atlanta, South Florida

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Missouri woman accused of killing husband may be missing, ‘armed and dangerous’

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 15 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Is Gal Gadot in the Army? How the Israeli star went from serving in the IDF to playing ‘Wonder Woman’

closer Video Fox News' Ashley Dworkin sat down with 'Wonder Woman'...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Chris Woodward has been sacked by Rangers after just over 3 seasons as manager

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Wei Wai Kum First Nation to regain territorial lands in agreement with British Columbian government

Wei Wai Kum chief Chris Roberts (fourth from left) and First Nations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin (centre)...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Playoff Championship Games to Return to Atlanta, South Florida

Atlanta and South Florida have been selected to host the College Football Playoff national championship games for the...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

The fire station, which it uses for emergencies, was hit by shelling near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, officials said.

KYIV, Ukraine — A fire station tasked with fighting a blaze inside the sprawling facility has been hit...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

TOP STORIES

Ukraine fights off Russian-controlled region, but not an easy task

MYKOLAEVSK OBLAST, Ukraine — In a summer campaign...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Salman Rushdie stabbing rekindles free speech debate

Two years ago, Salman Rushdie joined prominent cultural...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Your Tuesday briefing: Kenya’s next president?

Good morning. We cover Kenya's uncertain election...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Scotland makes period products free

Period supplies are now free for anyone in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News