The fire near Yosemite was one of the largest fires of the year in California.

WAVONA, Calif. — A fast-spreading wildfire near Yosemite National Park exploded on Saturday and turned into one of the largest wildfires of the year in California, leading to evacuation orders for thousands of people and power outages to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

The oak fire began on Friday afternoon southwest of a park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and quickly grew to 10.2 square miles (26.5 square kilometers) by Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. , or Cal Fire. It flared up as firefighters put out a previous blaze that engulfed the edge of a giant sequoia grove in the southernmost part of Yosemite Park.

On Saturday, evacuation orders were put in place for more than 6,000 people living several miles away in a sparsely populated rural area, said Daniel Patterson, spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

“The explosive behavior of the fire challenges firefighters,” Kal Fire said in a statement Saturday morning, which described Oak Fire’s activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group arson.”

By Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures, damaged five more and threatened another 2,000 structures, Cal Fire said. The fire caused numerous road closures, including the closure of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road, blocking one of the main routes to Yosemite.

Hot weather, low humidity and dry vegetation, caused by the worst drought in decades, fueled the fire and made it difficult for firefighters, Patterson said. Increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires have been occurring in California in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists say weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

“The fire is moving fast. Yesterday, this fire threw coals in front of it up to 2 miles away,” Patterson said. “These are exceptional fire conditions.” The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area were out of power as of Friday afternoon, and there was no indication of when it would be restored. “PG&E is unable to access affected equipment,” the utility said.

On Friday, a barefoot elderly man who was trying to escape the fire crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters. He was safely removed from the area and appears to have suffered no injuries. Several other residents remained at their homes on Friday evening as fires continued to burn nearby.

Meanwhile, firefighters have made significant progress in fighting a wildfire that started in Yosemite National Park and spread to the Sierra National Forest.

On Friday, the Washburn fire was 79% contained after burning about 7.5 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) of forest. It was one of the largest fires of the year in California, along with the Lost Lake fire in Riverside County, which was completely contained in June over an area of ​​9 square miles (23 square kilometers).

The fire broke out on July 7 and forced the closure of Yosemite’s southern entrance and the evacuation of the Wawona community as it burned at the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias, the largest trees in the world by volume.

According to the park’s website, Wawona Road will tentatively open on Saturday.