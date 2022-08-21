New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The “Reliable Sources” panel discussed new CNN leadership and “the future of CNN” with now-former host Brian Stelter during the show’s final episode.

Stelter turned to his panelists, NPR’s Eric Degans, CNN media analyst David Zuravic and Insider’s Claire Atkinson, to ask them to weigh in on CNN’s future.

“Well, I think your new owner, John Malone, would particularly like — he’d like to bring it back to the center,” Atkinson said. Stelter asked her to explain who Malone is to viewers.

“He’s a libertarian, a billionaire, he owns a lot of farmland in America. He’s in many ways the father of cable, he brought broad-band and made it a business,” she added.

Stelter said Malone was a “cable icon” and read a statement to The New York Times.

“In an email to the New York Times, Malone said he had nothing to do with the cancellation of ‘Reliable Sources.’

Atkinson said she didn’t know if Malone was responsible for canceling “reliable sources.”

“I think it’s a good question people are asking, is John Malone responsible for screwing up your show? I don’t know the answer to that. I think people might suspect it’s political. He’s a libertarian who believes in not paying taxes. puts it. Can avoid it. But the question is, you know, he said he’s not directly involved,” she said, adding that he was a professional looking at where the money was and where the audience was.

“But in the meantime he acknowledged that people are likely to leave CNN and the ratings are likely to go down,” she added. Stelter said he will root for CNN for the rest of his life.

Stelter asked Zuravic about the term “centrist,” and subsequent debates are often reduced to “facts, just give me the facts.”

“Facts are not enough. Yes, facts first. Context, explanatory journalism, which is what this show does. You have to explain the situation,” he said. “And so my hope for CNN is, more than ever, it’s the most important cable channel, I think, right now, to set a standard for journalism, Brian. And I pray to God that they do that.”

“What I hope we don’t see CNN do is establish some kind of false equivalency, where the excesses of one party are balanced against the regular dysfunction of the other party. We need to be free to call out when someone breaks. The law, when someone breaks the rules. , when someone introduces prejudices and stereotypes into public discourse. When we are trying to see clearly and fundamentally what we are really doing, we should speak out without being accused of being politically incorrect. The most negative anti-democratic impulses in most of our public discourse. have come to the fore,” Degans added.

Stelter said goodbye to CNN and “reliable sources” during the show’s finale episode on Sunday. He thanked his family, former CNN president Jeff Zucker, as well as current CNN boss Chris Leach for saying goodbye.

“I believe America needs CNN to be strong, I believe the free world needs CNN to be strong, and it will continue to be because we’re all going to help make that happen. The free world needs a reliable source. So, ‘ Reliable Sources’, one last time, I’m Brian Stelter, thanks for being with us,” Stelter said in his final moments as “Reliable Sources” host.