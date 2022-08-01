The final of Euro 2022 in England gathered a record TV audience

A peak TV audience of over 17 million watched England’s historic victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final, making it the most watched women’s football game in British television history and the most watched TV event of the year.

A dramatic 2-1 win by the Lionesses ended England’s 56-year wait for a major football trophy and 80% of all television viewers watched the extra-time winner go to Wembley on Sunday night to a sold-out crowd.

A peak audience of 17.4 million viewers makes BBC One’s broadcast the biggest TV event of the year to date, and the average audience for the entire Match of the Day program from 4:50 pm to 9:30 pm was 11 million.

Tim Davy, CEO of the BBC, said: “We are incredibly proud to defend women’s football and are thrilled to be able to bring such a special sporting moment to the public.

“It was the most watched women’s football match on British television of all time and the most watched program in 2022 – and deservedly so.”

In terms of average audience, the Queen’s Platinum Anniversary Concert remains the most watched program of the year with 13.1 million viewers. However, many more viewers would have watched the Euro final in pubs and fan zones around the country, and this is not reflected in official TV viewing figures.

Along with the TV broadcast, there were 5.9 million streams on the BBC iPlayer website and app and BBC Sport as viewers watched Ella Thoon and Chloe Kelly’s goals lead England to a major international victory for the first time since 1966.

The previous most watched women’s football match on British television was 9 million viewers on average and 11.7 million viewers who saw England’s semi-final defeat by the United States at the 2019 World Cup.

The clash also broke records in Germany, where broadcaster ARD attracted an average of 17.8 million viewers, 65% of all television viewers, making it the most watched women’s football match in history. The previous audience record was set during the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup, when 16.9 million people watched Germany knock out Japan in the quarter-finals.

The BBC will broadcast coverage of the Lionesses victory parade in Trafalgar Square in London on Monday afternoon.