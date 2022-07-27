type here...
Sports FOOTBALL The final between England and Germany is a 'football...
FOOTBALL

The final between England and Germany is a 'football holiday', says Voss-Tecklenburg

By printveela editor

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has described Germany’s clash with England as a “great football celebration” as her team booked a spot in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final with a 2-1 win over France.

“England have been incredible in this tournament,” the manager said. “They are so confident. But the first 30 minutes of the game with Sweden showed that it is possible to harm them, so it will be our task to do it.

Popp beat Germany twice by beating France and set up a Wembley final with England

“We will play Wembley in front of 80 or 90,000 people; most of them probably root for England, very few for us. But we are up to the challenge.”

Fans were treated to an attractive contest that sizzled with quality. When both sides exchanged blows, Alexandra Popp accurately shot in her side forward. France showed their courage and immediately struck back when the practiced effort of Kadidiatou Diani rebounded on the unfortunate Merle Froms.

“They came up with different solutions, so we had to adapt,” added Voss-Tecklenburg. “We scored a goal [but] unfortunately we missed it right away. But at half-time we were very calm, because we knew that we had to continue as before. What was important was the energy we had, the defensive will and the courage to go into duels the way we did.”

The winner was once again the indomitable Popp, who climbed high in the penalty area to finish sixth in the tournament. The striker described herself as “a little speechless” after Germany reached their first final since 2013. “We have shown what we are capable of,” she said. “In the last few months, we have always been talking about the fact that we have a lot of qualities in the squad, and we just need to show this strength on the field. I’ve been on this team for 10 years, so with the team spirit, to be honest, I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

All French manager Corinne Diacre could do was complain about the poor performance of his team. “They did a good job,” she said. “Unfortunately, the proof wasn’t in the pudding, especially if we think about the second half… but we created something with this hard-working band, a band that doesn’t like to lose.”

