The feud between Best and Charlton that destroyed Manchester United

TueWhen Matt Busby retired in 1969, Manchester United’s three outstanding talents, three Ballon d’Or winners, went into decline. Bobby Charlton was 31 and coming to an end. Denis Lowe was 29 but never recovered from his knee injury. George Best was 22 but had already won his last trophy.

“I represented the future of Manchester United – or should have,” Best admitted. “Charlton represented the past.” It wasn’t just age; it was also about attitude. Best once said he was “grateful” that he was born in 1946 and not 1926. past, he said.

But those were the values ​​of Bobby, born in 1937. “It is very unfortunate,” he said in 1967, looking desperately at the youth revolution, “that young people today seem to shun close relationships with their elders, because this is part of the “square” concept of life. So many young people on the “scene” believe that almost everyone and ordinary people are “sick”. They act as if the peak of senile insanity occurs at the age of 25 and by that time they must squeeze every last drop out of life, regardless of whether they offend other people or not.

Considering that Bobby is not yet 30, this is a wonderful dose of fog, even due to his obvious discomfort with fashion slang. He continues to attack those who insist on being “cool”, “gas” and “with it”. Yet he was there, playing alongside one of the great icons of this rising youth movement. Inevitably, friction arose.

“I just don’t understand him,” Bobby said in April 1973. Why did you come to football? It’s your duty to give your best to the people who come to support you, but he didn’t seem to see that.” Best, meanwhile, accused Bobby of being “holier than you”, commenting, “I wish I could hear him say ‘fuck’ just once.”

Bobby, as the captain of the club, felt trapped in the middle. The players looked to him as a leader, and he looked to Frank O’Farrell, the manager, who looked back at him. Bobby complained that Best didn’t show up, disrupted training or became a nuisance, and O’Farrell suggested that Bobby, as a high-profile figure with over 100 England caps, could take action himself. But Bobby, for all his moaning on the field, hated the conflict off the field, and so the problem was brewing.

Best sat and drank, throwing darts and two dozen eggs at a portrait of Bobby that hung on the wall.

However, their shooting was asymmetrical. Bobby was bound by conventions, a sense of propriety, the hope that Best would ever figure it out. Best didn’t care about any of these things, and didn’t try to hide his neglect. When asked in a TV interview who had the biggest influence on his career, he replied “Cissy Charlton” (Bobby’s mother).

Bobby’s testimonial, a goalless draw against Celtic, took place on 18 September 1972. Best refused to play, citing a right ankle injury, though he later said it would have been “hypocritical” to play. He did come to have a look, but only lasted five minutes before leaving for the Brown Bull. There he sat grimly at one of the heavy oak tables, drinking and throwing darts and two dozen eggs at a portrait of Bobby that hung on the wall.

O’Farrell, a quiet, decent, thoughtful man, found himself in a stalemate. Best was a problem, perhaps unsolvable, but he was far from the only problem. Lo struggled with the injury and became increasingly aggressive. And then there was the internal politics of the club. The power structures that supported Busby and gave him power inevitably resisted any successor. O’Farrell thought Paddy Crerand passed by, but Crerand was close to Busby. He didn’t appreciate Willy Morgan or Alex Stepney, but they played golf with Busby at Davyhulme. An attempt to sign Peter Shilton was rejected ostensibly on cost grounds, although O’Farrell believed this was because it would have meant Stepney’s suspension.

Bobby Charlton against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in 1968, before the end of United’s glory years. Photo: Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Best felt was that Busby and the club were overly loyal to players who lingered too long. Including Bobby, who, in his opinion, has become “part of the problem.” Eventually O’Farrell dumped Bobby. “It was Wilf [McGuinness] all over again,” Bobby said. “They all seemed to think that if they left me it would prove something.” He began training alone, running endless circles around the field. But even as he resented the decision to leave him aside as some sort of power play, Bobby knew deep down that his powers were waning.

“First of all, he started trying to put the blame on himself,” Best said. “It was his fault and it made him feel a little worse.” Bobby became more and more sullen. There were days when he went into the locker room on the training ground, went straight to his coat rack and changed, staring at the wall and ignoring everyone.

“The Big Three… were at odds,” Stepney said. “There were long days when they just didn’t talk to each other… I’m sure it was George’s complete lack of concern for the club that put Charlton in a desperately black mood that seemed to take over him every time he was at the club.” And for Bobby, the club was much more than just a club. He, perhaps more than anyone else, idealized Manchester United. For him, it remained a potential wonderland, the place that produced Duncan Edwards, Eddie Colman, and David Pegg. and his fall from that state disgusted him.

Even three decades later, Best could not admit it. He wrote five autobiographies, posting them every time he ran out of money. They are often contradictory, so what he actually thought about anything is very difficult to gauge. His 2001 book The Blessing is notable even by genre standards for its pitiful tone. You can blame other people, your fame or your illness for everything; he is never guilty of anything. “Others didn’t understand the pressure I was under…,” he said. “I found it increasingly difficult to motivate because the team was very bad.”

But from Bobby’s point of view, Best’s job was to make sure things weren’t so bad, and his frequent absenteeism and inconsistency didn’t help much. And Bobby, of course, existed as an eternal reproach to Best: look what he went through and look how he coped. It eventually got so bad that Bobby and Best stopped going over to each other. Bobby could be as stubborn as his brother or father, but in this case it was perhaps understandable: if he didn’t uphold the old values, the standards that made United great, who would?