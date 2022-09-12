New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“American democracy only works when we choose to respect the rule of law,” President Joe Biden said last week, just as he accused half the nation of being an anti-American dictatorship.

It’s a sign of how out of touch this administration is with the lives of people who don’t spend all day on Twitter. The biggest source of chaos in America isn’t Republicans — it’s south of the border, where the president’s failed policies are allowing drug dealers to feed the worst overdose crisis in our nation’s history.

Last year, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, surpassing all previous records. Many of these deaths stem from the deadly drug fentanyl, a synthetic opioid produced in China and smuggled into the US from Mexico, flooding the black market. The epidemic will worsen as Beijing suspends anti-narcotics cooperation with the US.

CBP Arrests 7 Gang Members, Arrests 825 LBS. OF FENTANYL, METH AT THE BORDER

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death among adults aged 18-45. However, adults are not the only ones at risk. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, cartels increasingly target children and youth.

The clearest example of this trend is the “rainbow fentanyl” pills smuggled across the border by the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, which law enforcement officials seized in 18 states just this month. “Kids think . . . that they can be SweetTarts or Skittles like candy,” one sheriff explained in a sobering interview. “They’re going to die from eating these pills.”

Teenagers may not be at risk of mistaking drugs for candy, but dealers selling them on e-commerce sites and links on social media — and lace pills like Percocet and Xanax, which contain more powerful fentanyl — are causing more and more drug overdose deaths. .

When President Donald Trump was in office, he faced an overdose epidemic. He worked to secure borders, limit opioid prescriptions, make the life-saving overdose antidote naloxone more widely available, and launch new anti-drug abuse advertising campaigns. These efforts are associated with a decrease in overdose deaths in 2017 and 2018.

The fentanyl influx ended that recovery at the end of Trump’s presidency. But even as the situation worsens, Biden doesn’t deserve to call attention to the situation. So far, it has only announced the National Drug Control Policy. The policy is a good start, but not enough to stop the death rate from rising.

First, the government should curb the illegal drug market. My “Domain Improvements for Illegal Drug Dealers” or Drugs Act would enable the Department of Justice and other trusted organizations to suspend websites that facilitate the sale of illegal drugs. We must pass it on immediately to keep the deadly poison out of the hands of minors and other users.

Second, the government should increase legal penalties for selling fentanyl. At this point, no vendor or government official can ignore the lethality of this drug. That’s why I’m introducing a bill that would make the sale of fentanyl eligible to be charged as aggravated murder if it inevitably kills the user. It would be only common sense to turn that bill into law.

Third, we must put more pressure on Beijing to control the production of fentanyl at its source, as well as the production of fentanyl that Chinese dealers sell to smugglers in Mexico. In 2019, the Senate passed the Fentanyl Ban Act, which would have empowered the government to sanction foreign drug manufacturers, but the bill never came before the House. We have to do better to reduce the number of opioids entering the US

Above all, Biden and his fellow Democrats must stop undercutting border security. If they want to keep Americans safe and healthy, it’s important that they enforce the rule of law and crack down on illegal immigration, both in rhetoric and in action.

In addition to these concrete steps, addressing the overdose epidemic will require a change in mindset. The Biden administration and the Democratic Party are so obsessed with reducing physical harm in the short term that they fail to see how their policies are fueling the pandemic in less tangible, but less real, ways.

For example, they don’t see how providing crack pipes and syringes to drug users can lead to addiction, even if it reduces short-term risk. Meanwhile, they make excuses for the open-air drug dens that plague many of America’s great cities.

Additionally, while Democrats acknowledge that Covid-19 “brings enormous behavioral health challenges for everyone,” they refuse to back down on drastic measures such as individual school closures when the virus risks are low and depression, anxiety and substance abuse are at risk. Above and beyond they embrace policies that expand the welfare state at the expense of good jobs, even though a strong labor market is our best defense against the “death of despair.”

Every day, more Americans fall victim to such deaths. How many more are needed before Biden and fellow Democrats do what is necessary to stop the overdose epidemic? If the lost ground is to be made up, action must be taken now.