The feds will not extend the bilingual bonus to employees who speak an indigenous language

The federal treasury says it has no plans to extend the bonuses currently paid to English- and French-speaking employees to those who speak an indigenous language.

The Bilingual Bonus is an additional $800 that employees receive per year if they work in a position that requires language skills in English and French, Canada’s two official languages.

Expanding it to pay employees who speak an Indigenous language was one of the proposals made by senior civil servants late last year when they discussed ways to address the language problems faced by some Indigenous civil servants.

Some of the details of these considerations were contained in a background note published by The Canadian Press under federal access to information law.

The Canadian Civil Service Alliance, an alliance representing more than 120,000 federal employees covered by the Treasury Board, has proposed creating a First Nations language surcharge to compensate those who use it in the course of their work.

“Discriminatory Practice”

National President Chris Aylward said the union has identified about 500 federal employees who speak an indigenous language at work.

“This is a discriminatory practice,” he said in an interview. “When their colleagues are paid to speak a second language and these workers are not, how can the government justify that?”

“This is a very progressive and, in our opinion, a very real way for the government to recognize the importance of indigenous languages ​​in Canada. It’s a win-win.”

Aylward said the union, which has been negotiating a new contract with the government for over a year, is also proposing an increase in the bilingual bonus to $1,500 from the current $800 and wants the same compensation to be given to native speakers. .

“We definitely believe that indigenous workers should be recognized for the language they speak.”

“No plans to expand the scope”

The bilingualism award is intended to support the government’s commitment that civil servants can work in the language of their choice, a measure required of federal agencies under the country’s official languages ​​law, said Alain Belle-Isle, a spokesman for Canada’s Treasury Board secretariat. .

“The Treasury Board has no plans to expand the scope of the bilingualism bonus to include indigenous languages,” Belle Isle said in a statement.

In a subsequent statement, a spokesman for the office of Mona Fortier, the minister in charge of the Treasury Board, said the company is committed to building an inclusive public service and working with partners to remove barriers to employment and career advancement.

“We will never change the fundamental principle of bilingualism in the public service,” Scott Bardsley wrote, adding that more than 40% of federal jobs require bilingualism.

He also pointed to an increase in the representation of indigenous peoples in the executive ranks of the government, which was reported to be 4.4% in 2020–2021, compared to 3.7% in 2015–2016.

Nunavut MP ‘Disappointed’

Preserving and promoting indigenous languages ​​is among the reconciliation promises that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal government is prioritizing. In 2019, he passed legislation designed to help indigenous communities revive languages ​​that their members were not allowed to speak due to government policy, such as in the boarding school system that has been in place for over a century.

Newly released 2021 census data shows a slight decline in the number of people who reported being able to speak an indigenous language.

Statistics Canada also reported a decline in the proportion of people who speak French at home.

Lori Idlut, an Inuktitut-speaking New Democratic MP for Nunavut, said she plans to try to convince the Treasury to change course.

“I am very disappointed,” she said. “I am disappointed.”

The MP believes that federal employees who can speak an indigenous language such as Inuktitut provide better services to indigenous people and should be entitled to the same benefits as their English and French speaking counterparts.

“Canada is based on First Nation lands, First Nation lands, Métis, Inuit, and if reconciliation is to be done, that’s one of the ways it has to happen, they need to be given the same importance as bilingual English or French federal employees. .”