New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday extended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Zynnaeus monkeypox vaccine.

The measure allows health care providers to use the vaccine by shallow intradermal injection for people age 18 and older who are determined to be at high risk of infection from the virus.

Because intradermal administration requires a lower dose, the update will increase the total number of doses available for use fivefold, the agency said.

In addition, the FDA’s EUA also allows the use of the vaccine — administered by subcutaneous injection, or injection under the skin — in people under the age of 18 who have been determined to be at high risk of infection.

Monkeypox in America: Who is at Risk and Why?

“The continued spread of monkeypox virus in recent weeks has made it clear that our current vaccine supply is not keeping up with current demand,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said in a statement. “The FDA quickly explored other scientifically appropriate options to ensure access to the vaccine for all affected individuals. By increasing the number of doses available, more people who want to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now have the opportunity to do so.”

So far, the shots have been recommended for people who have already been exposed to monkeypox or who may have contracted it due to recent sexual contact in areas where the virus is endemic.

The virus can spread to anyone through close, personal, and often skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with objects and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

A pregnant woman can spread the virus to her fetus through her placenta.

The vaccine is given in two doses four weeks apart. Those who took the first dose subcutaneously may take their second dose intradermally or subcutaneously. Data are not available to suggest that a single dose of the vaccine provides long-term protection.

Monkeypox vaccine campaign started in Italy

Officials at the agency also stressed the importance of receiving two doses of the vaccine.

“We feel very strongly that two doses are necessary because we have no evidence that people are adequately protected by a single dose after three, six, eight months,” Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s head of vaccines, said in a statement.

The FDA’s action follows a 564 decision issued by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Javier Becerra.

As of Tuesday, HHS said it had made more than 1.1 million monkeypox vaccine doses available to order. The Biden administration said it has distributed more than 670,000 vaccines to states and jurisdictions from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

The SNS is preparing to distribute approximately 400,000 additional vials to states and jurisdictions as part of the next phase of the National Immunization Strategy.

“In order to quickly and effectively implement this approach to quintuple the supply of the Ginneos vaccine dose, the Biden-Harris Administration is launching a robust effort to train health care workers and providers how to administer the Ginneos vaccine intradermally,” the White House said. observed.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The administration said the policy would multiply the 440,000 bottles currently available as full doses into more than 2 million smaller doses.

The White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week. There are approximately 9,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox and orthopox virus in the US

The Associated Press contributed to this report.