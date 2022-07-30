New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The latest search at a site in Jersey City, New Jersey, early last month came up empty, but the initiative shows the bureau’s dedication and determination to solve the iconic case that began 47 years ago today when the legendary labor leader disappeared in Detroit. He was believed to be on his way to meet two top mobsters in Detroit and New Jersey.

The two original FBI suspects who are still alive refused to talk to me about what happened. No one has been charged so far.

There are also two major competing theories about Hoffa’s fate. After a mob killed him in Detroit, his body was either taken to the Central Sanitation Facility in nearby Hamtramck and burned, or his remains were taken to New Jersey and buried there.

“He was probably cremated and there’s no body, and we’ve been looking for a body that hasn’t been there for fifty years,” says Detroit Criminal Investigation Officer Scott Bernstein, who has covered the case for decades and runs a website.

Bernstein says the Detroit crime family was able to handle the Hoffa hit on its own.

“This is a family in Detroit that has a PhD in mafia murders. No member of this crime family has been charged or convicted of a single murder in nearly 100 years. This is a group that knows what they’re doing, that’s why they are. They did the job to the best of their ability and frankly, they didn’t need any help.

Paul Cappola, Jr., a lawyer based in Tampa, Florida, was watching the Fox News Channel on Sundays in 2019, as he regularly does. But the update on the “Riddle” investigation left him cold, and he knew he should have told his brother, Frank, the story that had been in their family for decades.

Here’s the story: Paul and Frank’s father, Paul Cappola, Sr., co-owned a mob connected garbage dump under the elevated Pulaski Skyway in the Jersey City, New Jersey, PJP Landfill. His father was a businessman…but his partner was Genovese crime family mobster Phil Moscato, Sr., known to all as “the brothers”. This is why the 87 toxic waste site is commonly known as the “Moscato Dump”.

Frank said his father buried Hoffa in a barrel, 12 feet down, delivered to the dump days after Hoffa disappeared. He said his father felt bad about it for the rest of his life, but he had no choice because if he hadn’t buried Hoffa, he would have been killed by the mob.

In 2019, Fox Nation contracted Ground Penetrating Radar Systems to conduct a ground penetrating radar survey of the spot. Radio waves detected several large circular pieces of psychic, drum-shaped burials, where Frank said his father had buried Hoffa.

Writer Dan Moldia supported our efforts and worked extensively with Fox News and Fox Nation on our joint exclusive investigation.

Agents from the Detroit FBI office, which is in charge of the case, and the Newark office visited the site in October of last year to conduct soil tests and searched the site in early June but came up empty.

The son of another owner of the dump, Genovese crime family mobster Phil “Brother” Moscato, however, moved the body elsewhere after Hoffa’s body was brought to New Jersey, as Frank had told him, after his father later tipped the FBI off to the mob. Hoffa was probably buried in the dump in 1975.

Moscato, Jr. has not publicly disclosed the location, saying he wants to ensure the integrity of his claim.

The two FBI Hoffa suspects who are still alive both live in New Jersey, not far from the old Moscato dump. Gabe Briguglio and Stephen Andretta appeared before a grand jury investigating Hoffa’s disappearance in Detroit in 1975 and have remained silent ever since. Neither would comment when I met them.

The FBI will not give up in its quest to solve a nearly five-decade-old mystery.

“No one is more invested in this than the FBI,” says Bernstein. “They want to tie up all the loose ends. So they’re not going to exhaust every avenue available to them to do that, which is a wrong move, and I believe the FBI did what they wanted to do and now the case. Points back to Detroit.”

The family of Jimmy Hoffa, his daughter Barbara Cranser, a retired St. Louis judge who is now in his 80s, and son James P. Hoffa, the retired Teamsters president, is waiting for more evidence and a final clue that could bring him and the nation together. , some answers after so many years.

“We do not anticipate any additional activity at the site at this time,” Special Agent Mara Schneider, spokeswoman for the FBI Detroit office, said of the Jersey City location. But she added that the bureau would not shy away from any credible information.

“The FBI will continue to pursue any viable leads in our efforts to locate Mr. Hoffa,” she said.

