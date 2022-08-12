The FBI seized several classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Toggle caption By Giorgio Vieira/AFP Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida has thrown out documents related to an FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.

The documents include both a search warrant and a receipt for the property, outlining what officers took. They say agents seized top secret and classified documents in Monday’s search.

Read the full warrant and property receipt below, or Click here.

The search warrant also reveals that FBI agents were looking for evidence related to three acts. first, Section 793Applies to the unauthorized collection, loss, or sharing of information related to national defense. Section 2071 And 1519 Concealment of address, destruction or removal of documents.

The warrant allows for the seizure of “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other unlawfully possessed objects” of various aspects of the Espionage Act.

Documents show that Judge Bruce Reinhart granted the search warrant at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 5, three days before the search. The search was to be completed by August 19 between 6 am and 10 pm

It also said that at the Mar-a-Lago estate, the spaces that could be searched included “45 offices” and “all storage rooms, and all other rooms or premises within the FPOTUS and areas used or available for his use. Staff and on the estate Including all structures or buildings in which boxes or documents may be stored.“

The search did not include areas used by third parties, such as members of Mar-a-Lago, which also serves as a club.

Some of the documents seized by the FBI are listed with specific headings, including Executive Grant of Clemency Re: Roger Jason Stone, Jr. and “Information Re: President of France.”

Other items are listed as top secret or classified documents. The list includes a binder of photos and an item labeled “Potential Presidential Records.” There are also items listed as just boxes.

Attachment B of the document shows what is to be seized and says the agents were to collect evidence including physical documents with classification markings and the containers or boxes in which those documents were, as well as other containers that were stored or found with them. Documents

They wanted to seize “information, including communications in any form relating to the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material.”

The document also calls for the seizure of any presidential or government records and any evidence of the alteration or destruction of those records or other classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in comments Thursday that he has filed a motion to unseal the documents. Trump had the option of opposing the proposal, but the former president said late Thursday that he encouraged the “immediate release” of the documents.

Garland said Trump’s lawyers were given a copy of the search warrant and a receipt for the property so the former president could have released the documents on his own accord.