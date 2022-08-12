New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FBI agents seized classified records from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in an unprecedented raid on Monday, according to documents reviewed by Fox News.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart signed the warrant on August 5, giving the FBI the authority to conduct its search “on or before August 19, 2022” and “between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. during the day.”

“The places to be searched include the ’45 Office,’ all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas on the premises used or accessible by the FPOTUS and his staff, and including all structures where boxes or documents may be stored. Or buildings on the estate,” the warrant said, but Mar-A -Agents were not authorized to search areas occupied by LAGO members or not used by Trump and staff.

The warrant gives agents the authority to seize “all physical documents and records, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items unlawfully possessed” in violation of the US Code, including classified documents and presidential records created between January 20, 2017. and January 20, 2021.

According to a property receipt reviewed by Fox News, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents marked “Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI Documents,” indicating highly classified/sensitive information.

The property receipt also shows that FBI agents collected four sets of classified documents, three sets of classified documents, and three sets of classified documents.

The property receipt did not reveal any details about those records.

The list also includes “leatherbound boxes of documents”, binders of photos, handwritten notes, other documents, other top secret documents, other top secret documents and other records.

The former president and his team dispute the classification and believe the information and records are classified.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a rare public statement Thursday, said the Justice Department filed a motion to unseal the warrant and property receipt for the search of the residence of the former president of the United States, “in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in the matter.”

“The public’s clear and compelling interest in understanding what happened under these circumstances favors unsealing,” the DOJ’s motion said, adding that Trump would have an opportunity to respond to its motion and raise objections, including “any ‘legitimate private interests’ or other ‘injury’ if these materials were made public. “Probability to”.

Trump, in a statement late Thursday night, called for the warrant and the asset receipt to be released “immediately.”

“I am not opposed to the release of documents relating to the American, unwarranted and unwarranted attack on my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, and I am taking it a step further by encouraging immediate. “They will release those documents as they have done for the last 6 years, even though they were created by people with a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me,” Trump said.

DOJ Asks Court to Unseal MAR-A-LAGO Raid Warrant; AG Merrick Garland personally signed off on the Trump search

The former president said his current poll numbers are “the strongest they’ve ever been, Republican fundraising is breaking all records and the midterm elections are fast approaching.”

“This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly immoral,” Trump said. “The world is witnessing our nation being brought to new lows not only in our border, crime, economy, energy, national security and more, but also our sacred elections!

He added: “Release the documents now!”

Garland, during his public remarks Thursday, said he “personally” signed off on the decision to obtain a warrant to search Trump’s private residence.

“The department does not take such a decision lightly,” Garland said. “Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive alternatives to search and to narrowly scope any search undertaken.”

Garland also defended against “recent baseless attacks” on the professionalism of DOJ officials and FBI agents.

“I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said.

Donald Trump fires back at AG Merrick Garland over FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Release the documents now!’

Trump’s office received a grand jury subpoena this spring for classified documents taken from the White House when he leaves office in 2021. A source close to Trump told Fox News that the former president cooperated with the subpoena by handing over documents to the FBI.

According to the source, the subpoena was issued to a “custodian of the president” and relates to materials the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is trying to collect, alleging that Trump allegedly took those classified records with him from Washington. Mar-a-Lago from DC.

A Trump aide told Fox News that Trump has been cooperating with the year-long investigation into the NARA records.

On June 3, the FBI visited Mar-a-Lago to retrieve documents requested in the subpoena, which the source told Fox News that Trump complied with.

Those investigators toured the Florida resort area where some of the documents were stored, then briefly viewed and seized a small amount of sensitive material. Separate sources told Fox News that federal investigators have spoken to at least one person who may have circulated more sensitive national security material in that storage room and other areas of the property.

Targeting Trump: A Look at the Investigations of the Former President; From Russia to Mar-a-Lago

FBI officials, that day, asked to see the storage facility where the records were. The FBI asked the staff to lock the storage room, which they later did.

The source said Trump and his staff have been and are bound by the Presidential Records Act, which requires presidential administrations to preserve certain documents.

Trump received the subpoena two months before the FBI’s unprecedented raid of a former president of the United States’ private residence early Monday morning.

The source questioned whether the federal magistrate judge who signed the warrant for the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday was aware of Trump’s “compliance with a previous subpoena,” if the FBI is looking for additional documents, other documents and records related to Trump and his team’s “cooperation” and responding to a subpoena issued in the spring. A subpoena may have been issued because of the change.