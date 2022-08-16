New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The FBI raid on Trump’s home on August 8th, with the connivance of the Department of Justice (DOJ), is a dark and important chapter in American history. That action cannot be undone. Unfortunately, the world has seen America, once the land of the free, enter a new realm with the DOJ and FBI trying to determine who can be president of our country — not unlike so many military coups in history.

Trump’s Florida home will likely be raided. This has significant legal and political implications, including potentially making Trump a political martyr and helping his 2024 presidential campaign. That pales in comparison, however, to the FBI and DOJ’s tremendous forays into politics over the past few years, capped by the Mar-a-Lago raid.

To put it in very clear terms, the FBI and DOJ are now in the business of determining who is fit for office in America. duration. full stop

A simple review of the past few years proves this point.

Without question, prior to the 2016 campaign, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton broke the law. She maintained highly classified material in her home, in an unsafe environment.

No one can dispute that. Nor can it be argued that her house was not raided, let alone the legal ramifications of her conduct.

Hillary also destroyed potential evidence under subpoena, via bleachbit. She alone decided whether the data on her computer was subject to subpoena. Even after destroying the evidence, her house was not raided.

Remember, in 2015, General David Petraeus was accused of “unlawful and willful removal.[ing] For the purpose of keeping such documents and materials without authority and in unauthorized places.”

On July 5, 2016, on national television, then-FBI Director James Comey laid out the case against Hillary to the world. Yet, without the legal authority to do so, he cleared her of any crime and effectively allowed her to run for president. Long before Comey’s nationwide address, the FBI and DOJ knew about her crimes and covered them up even though she was allowed to do so. Hillary was unable to win the nomination for president because of the corrupt actions of the FBI and DOJ.

In contrast, the FBI and DOJ and even New York’s attorney general have been going after Donald Trump from the moment he announced his bid for the presidency — with or without probable cause. The raid is the latest action.

Clinton operative Mark Elias revealed the motive behind the raid on Trump. Mr. Elias, of course, was involved in the bogus Russia-Gate scandal, which was an attempt to bring down Trump’s candidacy and presidency with the help of the FBI and DOJ.

The current motive, plain and simple, is to prevent Trump from running for office again. Elias referred to US Code Title 18, Section 2071 in relation to Trump. A section of that code provides for the penalty of disqualification “from holding any office within the United States.” Nothing more needs to be said.

How serious are political FBO and DOJ actions in determining who can run for office? Very serious.

Consider the Third World military coups in history in Pakistan, Nigeria, Brazil, and Peru, to name a few of the hundreds throughout history. Those military leaders decided who could be the leader of the country. In Russia, Putin regularly poisons his political enemies to prevent them from fighting against him. They face no opposition in China.

Today the FBI and DOJ are trying to use their own corrupt legal processes to effect nearly the same results. They are in the game of choosing who can be president and who can’t. Even if they lie about doing it, they face no consequences.

What could be a greater threat to the Republic?

Beyond that, in a single raid, we have confirmed that we have a two-tier justice system. After this raid, Americans are right to confirm that we have one judiciary for Republicans and another for Democrats. While Republicans are raided or publicly shackled (Manafort, Stone, Navarro, and now even President Trump), Democrats are not.

Democrats can lie to federal officials (Andrew McCabe) and sue the government for benefits and get them. Republicans are jailed. FBI officers can take federal government property/documents home (James Comey, Sandy Berger and the Clintons) and nothing will happen to them. Republicans can’t — not to mention that Hunter Biden’s crimes have been labeled defacement.

As a judge put his stamp on the process, the same was repeatedly done to the fallacy of the Russia collusion story. As a result, the American justice system has taken another major credibility hit from a judge who donated to President Obama.

It is also confirmed, politically and historically, that the American paradise is lost. The Republic is now firmly in danger, and America is no longer a beacon of liberty and justice to the world. With that country’s past, El Salvador’s president also questioned, “What [the] If the police of his Central American country did something like that, the US government would say.”

As the story unfolded, President Trump said Monday that he would “do whatever we can to help the country” and “bring the temperature down” after the FBI raid. Democrats in Washington, on the other hand, see no double standards or wrongdoing.

In the absence of unity on this issue, a true leader will now be needed to summon our virtues to overcome this appalling abuse of American ideals and republicanism.

