The FBI is looking for a Denver bank robber dubbed “The Empty Promise Bandit”.

An FBI Safe Streets Rocky Mountain Task Force and local law enforcement are looking for a suspect who robbed at least three banks in the Denver metropolitan area of ​​Colorado. They call him “The Empty Promise Bandit”.

The FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force said the suspect is a 5’9″ white male in his 30s with a slim build and short blonde hair. The photos show the suspect wearing a hat and sunglasses.

At least one robbery took place in August, FBI public relations specialist Vikki Migoya told NPR. Citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, the FBI declined to comment on the specific dates and locations of the robberies.

Migoya said that the mobster’s nickname stems from his activities at the bank.

“The burglar makes demands, and in the demands he makes claims that he can never verify,” she said. (The FBI did not specify what those claims were.)

Anyone with details of the robbery or who can identify a suspect should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and can earn up to $2,000 for their help.

An empty promise mobster robbed several banks in the Denver area, including one robbery attempt. Although the gun was not seen in any of his crimes, according to the FBI, the suspect threatened to use the gun on at least one occasion.

Using or brandishing a weapon while robbing a bank raises the stakes for criminals, according to a Gannon University assistant professor and former FBI special agent. Jerry Clark. He said that the use of firearms or other weapons increases the sentence of the offender by several years.

Clarke said bank robberies were down in the country as a whole., partly because cybercriminals have found ways to steal people’s money without going into a bank. Advances in surveillance technology are another deterrent to potential thieves.

Most of the robberies that are happening now Clarke said these were crimes of desperation committed by individuals to fund drug and alcohol addictions, and by people in financial distress.

A small part of the robbers hopes to achieve fame – or even do it for the thrill, he said.

“There are these adrenaline junkies who do it because of the high rush you get when you go to the bank and do it. They are much smaller than other people, but they exist,” said Clark.

But robbing banks comes at a high cost, with penalties of up to 20 years in prison for every federal offense, the FBI said.

“It’s very difficult for someone to walk into a bank and be sure they don’t get caught,” Clarke said. “… It will always be a bad outcome.”