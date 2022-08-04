New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News has confirmed that the FBI arrested former Louisville police officer Joshua Jaynes Thursday morning for his involvement in the 2020 shooting death of Brionna Taylor.

Three other current or former Louisville police officers have also been charged with civil rights violations, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday.

“The federal indictments announced today allege that members of the Location-Based Investigation Unit falsified an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for Ms. Taylor’s home — that this act violated federal civil rights laws and that that violation led to Ms. Taylor’s death,” Garland said.

“Specifically, we allege that Ms. Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when defendants Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meaney, and Kelly Goodlett sought a warrant to search Ms. Taylor’s home knowing that the officers lacked probable cause to search.”

Jaynes was fired from the Louisville Police Department in January 2021 after his supervisors said he lied on documents that led to a March 2020 raid on Taylor’s apartment, during which she died.

“The indictments announced today also allege that the officers responsible for falsifying the affidavit took steps to cover up their illegal conduct after Ms. Taylor’s murder,” Garland said. “We allege that defendants Janes and Goodlett conspired to knowingly falsify an investigative document produced after Ms. Taylor’s death.

“We allege that they conspired to mislead federal, state and local authorities investigating the incident,” he added. “For example, we allege that in May 2020, those two defendants met in a garage where they agreed to tell investigators a false story.”

“Another indictment filed today alleges that after shooting Ms. Taylor, another LMPD officer, defendant Brett Hankison, went through the door to the side of her apartment and fired 10 more shots through a sliding glass door window, which was both covered by blinds and curtains. Covered up,” Garland added. “Defendant Hankison is charged with two civil rights offenses, alleging that he knowingly used unconstitutionally excessive force while acting in his official capacity as an officer.”

Former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer Brett Hankison, the only cop previously charged in the raid that followed Taylor’s death, was acquitted in March of this year.

Hankison, 45, was charged with firing through the sliding-glass side doors and window of Taylor’s apartment during a drug raid that killed a 26-year-old black woman. Hankison’s attorneys never contested the ballistics evidence, but said he fired 10 shots because he thought his fellow officers were being “executed.”

Hankison testified during the trial that he saw a muzzle flash from Taylor’s dark hallway after police broke down the door, and officers thought there was a large fire, so he quickly wheeled around a corner and sprayed 10 bullets, hoping to end the threat.

Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was sitting up in bed when officers broke down her door, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones and The Associated Press contributed to this report.