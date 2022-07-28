The FBI begins settlement negotiations with gymnast survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse.

Enlarge this image switch title Chip Somodeville/Getty Images

Chip Somodeville/Getty Images

According to legal and congressional sources, the FBI is entering settlement talks with victims of sexual assault by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

News of the outreach broke as senior Justice Department officials traveled to Capitol Hill on Thursday to explain their reasons for not prosecuting two former FBI agents for their failures in the Nassar case.

In a rare move, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite met with key senators and their staff to explain the Justice Department’s legal reasoning and propose new legislative proposals.

The DOJ Inspector General detailed the failed FBI investigation into Nassar. in a sharp report last year. Watchdog Michael Horowitz said that while the FBI was inactive, Nassar abused dozens of other girls and women.

The Watchdogs concluded that the bureau “failed to respond to Nassar’s allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency they deserved and demanded, made numerous fundamental mistakes in responding to them, and violated numerous FBI rules.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized to hundreds of survivors in testimony before Congress in September 2021.

“I am especially sorry that there were people in the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015, but they failed,” Ray said.

“And this is unforgivable. This should never have happened and we are doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again.”

Lawyers for many of the survivors, including world-class gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Ali Raisman, have filed papers this year indicating they will sue the Bureau.

Maroni told lawmakers that the FBI agent who finally contacted her to listen to her story failed to properly document her report and made false claims about it.

“My fellow survivors and I have been betrayed by all the institutions that were supposed to protect us — the US Olympic Committee, US Gymnastics, the FBI, and now the Department of Justice,” she said in a written statement this year.

Under a law called the Federal Tort Claims Act, plaintiffs are required to file administrative complaints with the US government. If the federal government fails to act after six months, these plaintiffs can file a civil claim for monetary damages.

State officials in Michigan eventually brought Nassar to justice. He is actually serving a life sentence on charges including criminal sexual assault and child pornography.

Jamie White, a lawyer representing the group of survivors, said he received word from the government on Wednesday that negotiations had begun to settle the lawsuits.

“My clients have been traumatized and relieved that the government is open to dialogue,” White told NPR. “While the dialogue is a positive step in the right direction, we remain prepared to hold parties accountable through an adversarial process if needed.”