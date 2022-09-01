New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“The FBI” Star William Reynolds has died at 90, Fox News Digital can confirm.

His son, Eric Reynolds, confirmed his father’s death Non covid Associated pneumonia August. On the 24th. “Before his illness, he was a very healthy 90-year-old,” his statement to Fox News Digital began.

“He walked almost every day and his illness only lasted two weeks. I was lucky to be home for the last 10 days before he died.. He lived a great life and was a wonderful person.”

Reynolds, born Reynolds, began his career in Hollywood in the 1950s. Some of his previous roles include “The Battle at Apache Pass,” and “Carrie and Francis Goes to West Point.”

‘Friends’ and ‘Golden Girls’ actor Richard Roth dies at 89

Reynolds worked Korean War. After he returned to the States, he landed a television role in “The Islanders” and made a cameo appearance in “The Twilight Zone.”

His film career continued and he appeared in films such as “The Mississippi Gambler,” “Away All Boats,” “Gunsmoke,” “There’s Always Tomorrow,” and “The Land Unknown.”

In 1966, Reynolds had his career break guest starring as Agent Colby on “The FBI”, a guest for two seasons until he was made a show regular in 1967.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The show depicted real FBI cases in the area and featured members of the government agency to tell their stories. Reynolds played Agent Colby for six seasons.

According to Deadline, the actor left Hollywood after a stint on “The FBI” to pursue a career in business.

Reynolds married actress Molly Sinclair in 1950 and had two children: daughter Carrie Reynolds Jones and son Eric. The couple remained married until Sinclair’s death in 1992.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A public memorial service for Reynolds is being assisted on September 10 at Miller Jones Menifee Memorial Park in Menifee, California.