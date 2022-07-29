New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

special: The heartbroken father of a UCLA graduate student who was brutally killed in a random daylight attack in Los Angeles is furious that an autopsy report containing graphic details of her brutal killing was leaked to the press.

“You have people who really don’t care about humanity and act without authority and without conscience for any self-interest or for any reason,” Todd Kupfer told Fox News Digital.

Brianna Kupfer, 24, was working at the upscale furniture store Croft House on January 13 when she was stabbed to death by career criminal Sean Laval Smith, who may have targeted her as she was alone in the store.

“Everybody knows she was brutally murdered. I don’t know why people need to know more than that. It’s glorifying a terrible tragedy for entertainment,” Kupfer said.

A 34-page autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner detailed her gruesome injuries — including that she was stabbed 26 times with a gray-handled kitchen knife. Autopsy reports are not public.

Kupfer said he and his family have deliberately avoided watching or reading any media coverage of the autopsy. “We don’t want to know at this point. It’s very difficult and triggering,” he said.

A Los Angeles assistant district attorney contacted him Thursday to report the privacy breach and said authorities were investigating.

Smith, 31, allegedly walked into Brianna Kupfer’s store around 2:30 p.m. and immediately texted her manager that the man was giving her a “bad vibe.” She died a few minutes later. Smith fled but was arrested six days later in Pasadena.

Smith has an extensive record on both coasts and had an active warrant for assaulting a police officer at the time of the murder. Officials are currently awaiting Smith’s verdict Mental health assessment To proceed with the test.

Progressive prosecutors like Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon have come under fire for their soft-on-crime policies, as homicide rates have soared in many major cities.

Gascon has faced a escalating homicide rate that has risen 35% so far this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to public figures.

“The recall campaign is an important step right now,” Kupfer told Fox News Digital. “People need to be held accountable for their actions. People should not be stripped of their right to safety so that others can get a free pass to commit crimes again and again.”

He added of his daughter’s killer, “He should be in jail.”

Kupfer grew up in Pacific Palisades – 3 miles north of Santa Monica – with her father, her mother Lori, her younger sister Mikaela and her brothers Tucker and Brandon.

“She was a kind soul and always trying to better herself and everything around her,” Kupfer previously told Fox News Digital. “She cared about people.”

The University of Miami graduate loves to sew and wanted to create her own clothing line. She was studying design at UCLA and for about a year as a consultant at La Brea Ave. The bridegroom was working in Croft House.

Todd Kupfer said the family is doing everything they can to cope with the immense loss of their beloved daughter.

“You can’t really move, you can only move, so we’re trying to move and honor her as much as we can every day with our actions and our voices,” he said. “But the pain obviously doesn’t go away. It’s with you every day.”

If convicted of murder, Smith faces life in prison. The Los Angeles district attorney and medical examiner’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.