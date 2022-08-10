New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Fargo, North Dakota Board of Education voted Tuesday not to read the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings, which it had been doing since March.

Seth Holden, the board’s vice president, argued against calling the loyalty pledge, saying it goes against the district’s philosophy.

“Given that the word ‘God’ is capitalized in the text of the Pledge of Allegiance … the text clearly refers to the Judeo-Christian God, and therefore, does not include any other religions such as Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism,” Holden said. That, this made the Pledge of Allegiance a “non-consensual act”.

Beginning each meeting with a “non-inclusionary act,” Holden argued, goes against the school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion priorities.

Holden argued that the Pledge of Allegiance contained text that was “just not true.”

“The statement that we are ‘one nation under one God,’ the Judeo-Christian God… is simply a false statement. We are either one nation under many gods or not,” Holden added, citing the practice of many different religions in the United States. States.

He also said it was an “indisputable fact” that “not all US citizens have liberty and justice…therefore making the statement ‘one nation with liberty and justice for all’ untrue.”

Holden said the board can’t follow a policy that requires them to be honest while taking the oath of allegiance at the same time.

Holden said he understands what the Pledge of Allegiance means to many people, but he also acknowledges that “for many, it’s a constant reminder of the lack of freedom… and a constant feeling of exclusion.”

Board member Robin Nelson spoke in favor of continuing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, calling the motion’s debate a “distraction” and encouraging the board to focus on students.

Another board member, Nymal Dei, who came to America at the age of ten, emphasized the diversity of the community. “We live in a diverse community and that’s what’s important,” she said.

Chairman of the Board Dr. Tracy Newman said that, given how “politically charged and divisive” the issue is, sending the Pledge of Allegiance may not be a “helpful” way to start school board meetings. She suggests starting each board meeting with a shared statement of purpose so that each board meeting begins with something “unifying.”

The board voted 7-2 to end the practice of saying the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings. The vote had no effect on the Pledge of Allegiance being recited in public schools.