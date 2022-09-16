The famous podcast Stolen caused a lawsuit against the property of a dead Catholic priest

A British Columbian woman claims to have been told that Georges Chevrier’s late father did not have the kind of sexual abuse complaints she made.

She then listened to a sensational podcast called Stolen: St. Michael’s Church Survival.

Now she is suing.

The woman, known as LV, filed a lawsuit this week in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against the estate of Chevrier and the corporation of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver, which she accuses of not telling her that the dead priest had “a known history of sexual assault allegations.” violence.” when she first asked for compensation.

LV claims to have learned about Chevrier’s past only through Stolena podcast hosted by investigative journalist Connie Walker that uncovered multiple allegations of sexual and physical abuse against staff at St. Michael’s boarding school in Saskatchewan, where Chevrier served as principal from 1950 to 1953.

According to the podcast, 10 people said he sexually abused them during that time.

“It absolutely tells people that they are not alone. And people were alone with their stories because they felt like they were the only one for a long time,” said Leona Huggins, who supports clients for Kazlaw, the law firm handling the LV case. .

Huggins says LV was already thinking of suing when she heard the podcast.

“It was the momentum that said, ‘Wow, good.'”

Striving for “culture”

LV alleges that Chevrier courted and sexually abused her between 1973 and 1977, when she was a child and he was a minister at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Coquitlam, British Columbia, about 32 kilometers east of Vancouver.

According to the statement, Chevrier used her “pre-existing vulnerabilities arising from problems at home” to gain her trust and abuse her on church premises.

The lawsuit is one of two suits in the British Columbia Supreme Court filed in recent weeks against the property of deceased priests. In another statement, the late Father Harold Daniel McIntee is accused of sexual assault at Sacred Heart Catholic Church during the years McIntee was based in Terrace, a city in northwestern British Columbia.

This photo of young father Georges Chevrier from the Oblates archive was found by the journalists who created the Stolen podcast. (Presented by Connie Walker)

McInty later served time on 17 counts of sexual assault against men, including victims he abused while attending St. Joseph Boarding School in Williams Lake, in the province’s central hinterland.

Both lawsuits against Chevrier and McIntey were filed by Kazlaw’s Sandra Kovacs, who has brought a number of lawsuits in recent years from clients seeking justice for historic abuses associated with the Catholic Church.

For many years, Huggins volunteered for the Priestly Abuse Survivors Network. She recently began working with Kovacs to support her clients during their legal process.

The lawsuits are directed against both alleged individual abusers and a range of defendants, including dioceses and religious orders, accused of collectively providing “the pattern and continuity of systematic abuse to which children and vulnerable persons are subjected” in Catholic institutions around the world.

“Culture has allowed the formation of dark networks of pedophiles,” LV said in a statement.

“The culture has silenced witnesses, plaintiffs and whistleblowers, allowing criminals to continue committing their heinous crimes without any reasonable sanctions.”

The Church has not yet provided a response.

The allegations were not proven in court.

‘Nothing changed’

Kovacs recently settled a case brought by former high school seminarian Mark O’Neill against the estate of Father Harold Sander, the Benedictine monk accused of sexually abusing O’Neal at Christ the King Seminary in Mission, British Columbia, about 76 kilometers east of Vancouver. .

O’Neill was one of three applicants who testified at the criminal trial that resulted in Sander’s acquittal of sexual assault charges in 1997. All three have since filed civil cases against the dead monk and the church, two of whom are still trying trials.

Harold Vincent Sander, known as Father Placidus, died last October. A former Catholic seminary student in Mission, British Columbia, is suing a Benedictine monk’s estate and seminary over allegations of sexual assault. (King’s world)

Kovacs says civil litigation can target the roots of abuse in a way that the criminal justice system cannot.

“How did it happen? Who let this happen? Who hid it? Who allowed this to continue? Who allowed this to continue in different areas?” Kovac said.

“Nothing has changed in the underlying fundamental concerns about why violence happens in the church.”

The Power of Podcasting

While on the CBC, Connie Walker, First Nations of Okanes, East of Regina, Sask. – created an award-winning podcast Missing and Murdered: In Search of Cleo. She did Stolen: St. Michael’s Church Survival for Gimlet and Spotify. The show was met with universal praise, with Esquire magazine recently naming it one of the best podcasts of 2022.

The show is rooted in the history of the Walker family, beginning with her father’s meeting with the boarding school priest one night in the late 1970s while he was an RCMP officer. Walker says her team of journalists spent 10 months investigating the horrors of St Michael’s.

Investigative reporter Connie Walker created the podcast Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s. The influence of the podcast is cited in a British Columbia Supreme Court lawsuit against the estate of a dead priest. (Presented by Connie Walker)

“What we found was really shocking. We found charges against 17 Oblate priests… 15 employees and 13 nuns, and against these 45 adults we found 219 charges,” she said.

Walker says many of the allegations against Chevrier involved very young children whom he tried to bribe with candy.

She says the Catholic Church and oblates have never released lists of those who have been credibly accused of sexual assault, leaving alleged victims like L.V. to wonder if they are alone, scattered across communities across North America. where the rapists were sent without any warning about their past behavior.

“It doesn’t surprise me that there are people who are looking for information — exactly the information that we found — in the course of our investigation,” Walker said.

“I think the power of podcasting, the power of investigative journalism is enormous in terms of helping people not only understand the truth about what happened in boarding schools and the truth about crimes committed against children, but also in helping people, who seek justice and accountability.”

Both LV and the plaintiff who sued McIntee are seeking restitution for the damage they allegedly suffered at the hands of both priests. Both are also seeking a claim that a perceived culture of secrecy “represents a public detriment.”

“None of my clients have said that restitution is their number one goal,” Kovacs said.

“That check at the end of the process is not what they are here for. This is the important part, but usually what they are looking for is the truth. They want answers. They want accountability. They want verification.”