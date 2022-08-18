New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A building on the site of Grossinger’s Catskill Resort Hotel, once one of the area’s most prominent resorts, burned Tuesday evening after years of abandonment.

News of the destruction to the three-and-a-half-story building was first reported Wednesday by the Liberty Fire Department, which posted that the first arriving units “had to cut a gate to access the road to reach the fire.”

“Firefighters were hampered by overgrown property and concrete barriers on the road, which prevented the apparatus from turning around quickly.

“Multiple mutual aid (departments) have been requested to the scene with tankers,” the fire department said.

An excavator is said to have been called to the fire shortly after it set out to demolish the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by New York State Police and the Sullivan County Bureau of Fire. Sullivan County Fire Coordinator John Hauschild said it was not immediately clear what the building was being used for, adding that the main building was demolished four years ago.

The former resort is about 80 miles north of New York City. The 812-acre property was once a summer getaway for New Yorkers, as well as a top entertainment venue for Hollywood stars including Eddie Fisher, Joel Gray and Leslie Uggams. The hotel is also cited as the inspiration for the 1987 classic “Dirty Dancing”.

Grossinger’s closed in 1987 after 70 years of operation. The hotel fell into disrepair despite attempts to restore it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.