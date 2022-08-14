New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Gillen filed a $35 million civil lawsuit Friday.

On April 22, 2020, Gillen, a 20-year-old Army specialist, was reported missing from a base in Killeen, Texas. Weeks and months would pass until her body was found mutilated, burned and buried under cement in several shallow graves. On June 30, 2020, along the Leon River, about 20 miles from Fort Hood in Benton, Texas.

The prime suspect in her murder, fellow Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, later died by suicide while officers were closing in on him.

Several investigations revealed that Guillen suffered sexual harassment and beatings during her service and, according to an affidavit filed by her sister, considered suicide but pleaded with their mother not to take any action against Fort Hood for fear of retaliation. Until Robinson allegedly killed Guillen in the armory room, and Robinson’s civil girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar — the only person to face criminal charges after Guillen’s gruesome murder — allegedly helped hide the body by dismembering him afterward.

A new lawsuit filed Friday under the Federal Torts Claims Act on behalf of Guillen’s family is seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government based on sexual harassment, assault, assault, rape, sexual assault and wrongful death.

The case comes after a three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Thursday that an Army colonel can sue a former Air Force general on sexual assault charges. The court found that a 1950 Supreme Court decision known as the Ferres Doctrine, which bars service members injured while on active duty from seeking compensation from the federal government, could not be broadly applied by the Department of Defense to include sexual assault and torture claims.

“Staying in Killeen while we search on foot, unemployed, fighting the army protecting my sister, being chased, fearing for our lives and at least asking for justice was the hardest thing,” said one of Guillen. The sister, Myra Gillen, wrote in an affidavit filed with the lawsuit.

“The military must be held accountable for their wrongdoing, the way they handled their investigation early on, the way Vanessa was treated, the nightmare she endured while serving and just trying to serve her country and her family,” she wrote. “Vanessa did not deserve to be sexually assaulted, murdered, dismembered, burned, buried in cement … taken away from her life, from her family. There is a great void in our hearts. Ever since.”

Guillen’s death and her family’s claims that she was tortured and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members coming forward about their own experiences in the military with the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen. State and federal lawmakers have since passed legislation in Guillen’s honor that removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options for reporting.

Natalie Khawam, an attorney representing the Guillen family, said that if the military rejects their claim, she plans to file a federal lawsuit in California because Guillen told her mother that she experienced sexual harassment while undergoing field training at Fort Irwin in San Bernardino in 2019. County, the Texas Tribune reported. Friday’s lawsuit cited two instances in which Gillen was harassed as a soldier at Fort Hood — once when a “higher up” solicited her for a “threesome” and another when another superior shined a light on her and watched her wash up the night after a field training exercise. get up

Khawam told The Associated Press that it would be an opportunity for “every victim to not only feel that they have a voice, but that they can be fulfilled.”

Guillen’s shocking death drew attention to other deaths, suicides and crimes at Fort Hood.

In December 2020, Army leaders presented the findings of an independent review committee and acknowledged that the command climate at Ford Hood “permitted sexual harassment and sexual assault.” The report led to the removal or suspension of top commanders amid a massive leadership shakeup at the base.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.