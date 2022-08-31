The family of a fallen US Marine has re-filed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin in New York

(CNN) Deceased US Marine Riley J. McCollum’s family has re-filed a defamation suit in New York against actor Alec Baldwin, according to a complaint filed Friday.

Riley’s widow, Jeanna McCollum, and Riley’s sisters, Royce McCollum and Cheyenne McCollum, are seeking $25 million in damages. On January 6, 2021, he accused Baldwin of making false accusations against the family, including calling Royce McCollum a “rebel” in January 2022 after he posted a photo of a crowd of protesters in Washington, DC on social media.

“While she was present [January 6th] At the demonstration, Royce did not participate in, nor did she condone or condone the riots she instigated,” the lawsuit states. “Baldwin blatantly ignored Royce’s denials of the riots and assertions that the FBI sanctioned her for participating in any conduct. Baldwin chose to falsely credit her with his large following.”

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s attorney at the time, welcomed the decision. He said the lawsuit “attempts to punish Mr. Baldwin for expressing his political views.”

The refiled suit also claims that Baldwin’s comments caused the plaintiffs severe emotional distress.

“Mr. Baldwin donated several thousand dollars to Ms. McCollum to honor her husband, and now she is suing him more because she disagrees with his political views on the January 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol building. We expect to win. This lawsuit, as we They filed last time,” Nikas told CNN on Wednesday.

Rylee McCollum, 20, was one of 13 American service members killed in an attack outside Kabul airport last August as the US and other Western countries rushed to evacuate their citizens and allies from Afghanistan.

After Riley’s death, an online fundraiser was launched on behalf of his widow, Gina, and her son. Baldwin sent Royce a $5,000 check to share with Gianna as a “tribute to a fallen soldier,” the lawsuit said.

However, the lawsuit states that after Royce posted photos of protesters in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 to her Instagram account on January 3, the protest “in anticipation of the one-year anniversary of her presence on January 6, 2022,” Baldwin commented on Royce’s post, “Are you the same woman I sent a dollar for your sister’s husband, who was killed on the way out of Afghanistan?”

Royce “has never been detained, arrested, charged or convicted of any crime related to her attendance at the January 6, 2021 event in Washington, DC,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, she responded to Baldwin, “It’s perfectly legal to protest in the country and I’ve already sat down with the FBI. Thank you, have a great day!”

Baldwin responded, the lawsuit says, “I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, the attack on a presidential election certificate. I reposted your photo . . . Good luck.”

About 20 minutes after Baldwin posted on Royce’s “Instagram feed,” she began receiving “hostile, aggressive, hateful messages from Baldwin’s followers,” the lawsuit alleges.

Baldwin also posted a message on his own Instagram feed, which he later deleted, saying, “A lot of Trumpsters are chiming in right now crying that the attack on the Capitol was a protest, (which has a more peaceful form. Other protesters were jailed) and An exercise in democracy. That bull—“

According to a screenshot included in the suit, his post continued, “I did some research. I found this lady on IG [Roice McCollum] A brother (sic) of one of the men “killed” in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“I offered to send her sister-in-law [Jiennah McCollum] Some $ as a tribute to her late brother, his widow and their son. which i did As a tribute to the martyred soldier. Then I find this. Truth is stranger than fiction,” his post added.

“Forwarding Royce’s Instagram feed to his 2.4 million like-minded followers and posting his commentary clearly understood that threats and hate would be onslaught,” Baldwin says in the lawsuit.

Hours after Baldwin’s post, Lance’s other sister, Cheyenne, and his widow, Gina, began receiving “hateful messages and even death threats,” according to the lawsuit.

On January 6, 2021, Washington, DC “neither Cheyenne nor Gienna was,” the suit claims.