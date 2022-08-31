The expedition implements an elaborate plan to salvage a sunken truck near Taloyoak, Nunavut.

The truck that went through the ice outside Taloyoak, Nunavut was pulled out of the Arctic Ocean five months later and taken to Gjoa Haven, ending the story Brandon Langan would tell for the rest of his life. .

An Inuk man from Cambridge Bay was hired as a bear watcher for the Transglobal Car Expedition. travel by land from Yellowknife to Resolute Bay, and was aboard a modified Ford F-150 truck on the way back when he started to sink among the islands of Tasmania, 240 kilometers northwest of Taloyoak, back in March.

He was hired again to restore the truck.

“They needed bear watchers. But they also wanted me to be there to help get the truck out and sort of end the whole story from start to finish,” Langan said. “Definitely feels a little lighter, a little calmer, knowing that it’s done… we don’t have to worry about environmental damage, as if everything was properly cleaned up.”

After the truck was brought to shore, the team secured it with seat belts and attached it to a helicopter that took it to Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. Andrew Comrie-Picard, one of the expedition members, said the truck had nearly exhausted the helicopter’s capabilities. (Presented by Andrew Comrie-Pickard)

Andrew Comrie-Picard, a core member of Transglobal Car Expedition, told CBC News that the truck was successfully pulled out of the water on Saturday – the team’s “incredibly thought out” plan came to fruition “without a hitch.”

Transglobal Car Expedition claims it is the first ever land-based road trip from the North American continental shelf to the high Arctic. The expedition departed Yellowknife this year – mired in controversy over airspace violations – for what was to be a month-long preparation for a global expedition in the future.

Four amphibious vehicles, named Yameleyas, and two modified trucks made it to Resolute Bay, equipped with a single ice thickness scanner. Expecting the ice to remain relatively the same on the return route, the team decided to leave the amphibious scanner in Resolut Bay and drive the trucks back to Cambridge Bay, something Emil Grimsson, one of the participants, has since said. like a mistake.

Last weekend, Transglobal Car Expedition carried out a mission to recover a truck that broke through the ice and sank among the Tasmanian Islands, near Taloyoak, Nunavut, five months ago. (Presented by Andrew Comrie-Pickard)

Thorfi Johnson, the Icelander who drove the truck with Langan as a passenger, previously told CBC News that the ice was 50 centimeters thick when it first crossed, but five days later, when the truck broke through, the ice was only 15 centimeters thick.

logistics enterprise

Getting the truck was not an easy task.

Comrie-Picard said this would require sending a large team to the remote Arctic location, including an underwater restoration team from Iceland, two Inuit bear watchers and two Inuit underwater camera operators.

An inflatable boat floats on the Arctic Ocean. The truck appears to be in front of the boat, on the right, below the surface of the water. (Presented by Andrew Comrie-Pickard)

The size of the group and the desire to deliver a truck to Gjoa Haven meant hiring an Airbus Super Puma helicopter from Coldstream Helicopters in British Columbia.

On the day the group arrived, Comrie-Picard said they set up camp on one of the islands and scouted out the location of the truck using a pair of inflatable boats.

According to him, the next day brought strong currents and moving ice floes. The truck also shifted a little and was a few meters deeper than the eight meters they expected. But restoration work continued.

A member of the Transglobal Car Expedition is investigating the site of a modified F-150 lost in the ice outside Taloyoak in Nunavut earlier this year. (Presented by Emil Grimsson)

A series of maneuvers with the careful installation of airbags allowed the team to raise the car to the surface of the water and tow it to the shore. From there, Comrie-Picard said they had attached seat belts to the car. The helicopter then took him to Gjoa Haven, almost out of capacity at just over 8,000 pounds (about 3,600 kg), he said.

“I was in tears when we pulled the car out. Some of us cried. It took a lot of effort, but it was just great to get it clean,” said Comrie-Picard. “At the moment when the truck was picked up by a cable from the helicopter and taken away, and the silence returned, we could hear water dripping from the ice floes around us, and we could hear the birds. It was very powerful and extremely peaceful. .”

Comrie-Picard said the truck would be delivered on an offshore barge to Montreal. Langan managed to recover many of the items he lost when the car crashed, including a sentimental parka made by his girlfriend and his weapons, which he hopes to recover despite spending time underwater.

A group of hunters and trappers is happy

The Spence Bay Hunters and Trappers Association in Taloyoac raised concerns back in April that a sunken truck threatened to infect local wildlife. The area in which it sank was a prime hunting ground where beluga whales, narwhals, seals, walrus and Arctic char were known to migrate, according to the manager and chairman.

Jimmy Olikatalik, manager of the Spence Bay Hunters and Trappers Association in Taloyoak, said he felt much better after the truck was pulled out of the water. He had previously raised concerns that it could pollute wildlife in the best hunting grounds. (Presented by Jimmy Olicatalic)

Comrie-Picard said a “small amount” of fluid may have leaked from the axle and transfer case, but after a visual inspection, the vehicle’s fuel tank, reserve oil canisters, coolant tank and battery remained completely sealed.

“This is fantastic news,” he said. “We have always wanted to do right with the land. It was important for us to leave her the way we found her.”

Now that the truck has been found, Jimmy Olicatalic, the association’s manager, said he was happy.

“I feel a lot better knowing it’s from the water,” he said. “We want our waters to be as clean as possible for narwhals and polar bears.”

A team member looks at a truck from an inflatable boat among the Tasmanian Islands. (Max Badulin)

Langan said people have been trying to travel through the Northwest Passage since it was discovered and there is little that can be done to stop it.

“But it’s good to know that this group in particular is willing to spend money on proper cleanup and restoration,” he said. “They have taken extra initiative and they [went] taller and taller, and just did a great job cleaning the area.”

Langan also noticed some things on the island that made him think that the local wildlife was all right.

“All the time we were working, seals passed by us. And as we landed, one of the guys and I saw some whales. It looks like nothing was hurt.”