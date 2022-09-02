New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that European countries could stretch limited supplies by offering lower doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

The agency’s advice is in line with the fractional dosing approach adopted by US regulators, in which a single vial of vaccine is given up to five separate doses — instead of a single dose — by injecting small amounts between layers. Skin (intradermal injection).

The vaccine — called Xinneos, Imvanex and Imvamun, depending on the geography — is designed to be injected into a layer of fat under the skin, known as a subcutaneous injection.

As an interim measure, national authorities may decide to use low doses of the vaccine as an intradermal injection to protect people at risk during the current monkeypox outbreak, even if vaccine supplies are limited, the EMA said.

The recommendation is based on a study of about 500 adults that compared the performance of a vaccine given intradermally or subcutaneously, two doses given one month apart.

Those who received an intradermal injection received one-fifth of the subcutaneous dose but produced antibodies similar to those who received the original subcutaneous dose, the EMA said.

However, the agency warns that there is an increased risk of local reactions such as redness and hardening or discoloration of the skin after intradermal injections.

More than 40,000 cases of monkeypox — including some deaths — have been reported since early May in 80 countries where the virus is not endemic.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global health emergency. A vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic is in short supply.

Many countries have expanded available doses, with unknown results, to make the most of existing supplies.

Britain, Canada and Germany offer one dose per person instead of two, which allows more people to be vaccinated even if everyone gets more or less durable protection.