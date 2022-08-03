New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents living near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico of health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.

Laredo, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma; And Lakewood, Colorado, is one of the communities facing the highest risk from ethylene oxide emissions, the EPA said.

The agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the continental US and four in Puerto Rico — that their operations increase the risk of cancer and other diseases. The notice follows a recent survey of emissions data from nearly 100 commercial sterilizers nationwide.

Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns.

Although short-term or infrequent exposure to ethylene oxide does not appear to pose a health risk, long-term or lifelong exposure to the chemical can lead to a range of health effects, including lymphoma and breast cancer, the EPA said. The EPA said it is working with commercial sterilizers to take appropriate measures to reduce emissions.

“Today, EPA is taking action to inform communities and ensure they are engaged in our efforts to address ethylene oxide, a potent air toxicant that poses serious health risks from long-term exposure,” EPA Administrator Michael Reagan said in a statement Wednesday.

EPA will conduct public outreach campaigns in each community where high risks have been identified, including an August 10 webinar. More than half of the sites on EPA’s watch list are located in predominantly minority or low-income communities.

One of the communities targeted by the EPA notice is Laredo, a border city where the majority of residents are Latino and more than a quarter live in poverty. Midwest Sterilization Corporation of Missouri operates a sterilization plant in Laredo. The company also has a plant in Jackson, Missouri that is on the EPA’s watch list.

According to an analysis by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune, more than 40% of Laredo’s nearly 70,000 school students attend campuses in areas with an increased risk of cancer due to ethylene oxide emissions from the Midwest plant.

A Midwest spokesman declined immediate comment. But the company told ProPublica and the Tribune last December that the risk of cancer from the Laredo plant was high. The company said emissions reported to the EPA are “worst case” rather than specific pollution levels.

The Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Association, an industry group, said in a statement that the healthcare community has been using ethylene oxide for decades to sterilize a wide variety of medical devices and equipment. Over 20 billion healthcare products are sterilized each year in the US alone.

In many cases. With no practical alternatives to ethylene oxide currently available, the group said, the use of less effective cleaning methods could “introduce real risks of increased morbidity and mortality” in hospitals across the country.

EPA called medical sterilization, “ensuring the safe supply of medical equipment to patients and hospitals.” It said it is committed to addressing contamination issues associated with EO, sometimes called EtO, “in a comprehensive way that ensures facilities can operate safely in communities while providing sterilized medical supplies.

Proposed rules to update the regulation of air toxic emissions from commercial sterilizers and facilities that make EtO are expected by the end of this year, with final rules likely next year, the EPA said.

Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of the Advanced Medical Technology Association, another industry group, praised the EPA bluntly about “what it does and doesn’t know” about EtO, but added: “It’s critical that the EPA gets it right.

The potential closure of medical device sterilization facilities “due to misinformed political pressure, as well as uncertainty about what regulations facilities must adhere to … would be disastrous for public health,” Whitaker said in an email.

At least seven sterilizers are Advamed members on the EPA’s watch list, including Midwest plants and two owned by industry giant Becton, Dickinson and Co., also known as BD.

In addition to medical cleansers, EtO is used in a wide variety of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents, and adhesives. It has also been used to contaminate some food products and spices. Two of the 23 facilities targeted by the EPA — in Hanover and Jessup, Maryland — are used to sterilize spices. Both are operated by Jessup-based Elite Spice.

Other commercial sterilizers cited by the EPA include Groveland, Fla.; Salisbury, Md.; Taunton Mass.; Columbus, Nebraska; Linden and Franklin, New Jersey; Erie and Zelenople, Pa.; Memphis and New Tazewell, Tenn.; Athens, Texas; Sandy Utah; and Richmond Virginia; ,

Four plants are from Puerto Rico: Anasco, Fajardo, Salinas and Villalba.