English Premier League It was announced on Friday that all weekend matches, including Monday’s game between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, have been postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The league held a meeting between the top 20 clubs on Friday Tribute to the longest serving British monarch He passed away a day ago at the age of 96.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and uninterrupted service.” said in a statement. “As our longest-serving monarch, she was an inspiration and left behind a wonderful legacy following a dedicated life.”

The DP World Tour suspended the BMW PGA Championship after Queen Elizabeth’s death

“This is a very sad time not only for the country, but also for the millions of people around the world who loved her, and we join all those who mourn her passing.”

Many other sports governing bodies The UK has announced the cancellation of planned events out of respect for the royal family. The DP World Tour has announced that play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth will be suspended until Friday.

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected European Tour Group and the BMW Championship, we are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the European Tour said in a statement. “She was truly an inspiration to people around the world.”

An update from the tour is likely to come sometime on Friday.

Other events include the Cycling Tour of Britain, which canceled the final two stages of the race scheduled for the weekend, and the third day of the St Leger Festival of Horse Racing in Doncaster. The St Leger, one of British racing’s classics, will now be held on Sunday, organizers said on Friday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced that there will be no play in the third and deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday.

The British government has given sporting bodies the discretion to decide whether to play events, but for the Premier League, rescheduling 10 matches in this World Cup-affected season will be tricky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.