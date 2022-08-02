type here...
Sports FOOTBALL The English lionesses will play with the United States
SportsFOOTBALL

The English lionesses will play with the United States in a friendly match at Wembley

By printveela editor

England, recently crowned European champions, will host the World Cup-winning United States at Wembley on 7 October.

Demand for tickets when they went on sale on Tuesday resulted in repeated crashes on the FA website and queues of at least 30,000 people, with an estimated waiting time of over an hour.

The teams last met at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup in Orlando when goals from Kristen Press and Carly Lloyd gave the home side a 2-0 win. Before that, they met in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals in France where the US won 2-0: 1 and continued to lift the trophy.

How women’s football can capitalize on England’s triumph – in six steps

A friendly match at Wembley hinges on England qualifying next month for the 2023 World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand. They are five points clear of Austria in Group D and need a point away against Austria on 3 September or a victory over Luxembourg at Stoke three days later.

The FA has sold more than 20,000 tickets for this first game on home soil since Sunday’s victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final, with more tickets to come.

England manager Sarina Wigman said: “It’s great to have the chance to play the USA at Wembley if we can qualify for the World Cup. It would be the perfect game for our team to face another strong team after so many tough games in the Euro.

“It’s good that we’re enjoying the moment we’re in after this great summer, but we know we still have work to do to take the next step forward… It’ll be great to welcome as many fans as possible so we can say thank you again for their incredible support.”

USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski said: “This is exactly the match we need at the right time in our World Cup preparations so we can test ourselves against a very talented England team. I saw England play live at the Euros and I’m looking forward to the amazing atmosphere at Wembley and another big event for women’s football.”

The United States last played at Wembley in the London 2012 Olympic gold medal match, when they beat Japan 2-1.

As the fever for Euro 2022 continues unabated, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has quelled hopes of hosting a women’s World Cup in the near future by focusing on a bid to host a men’s Euro in 2028.

We would like to have it in the long run,” he said. “But if you think we just had a few games for the Men’s Euro, we only had the Women’s Euro, we’re claiming the 2028 Men’s Euro – that’s where we are.”

Bullingham said the success of the Women’s Euro has strengthened the FA’s relationship with UEFA. “All the feedback we’ve received has been fantastic. The tournament went very well, we have a phenomenal tournament, they did everything brilliantly and we hit all the goals. So you hope this will serve us well for posting anything else.

“We have a lot of goodwill in the bank anyway. But the reality is that the whole tournament went brilliantly, so that brings our relationship even closer.”

Cyber ​​attack crashes website of Taiwan President’s Office

The Taiwan President's office's official website was hit by a foreign cyberattack on Tuesday ahead of Speaker Nancy...
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods turned down a $700-800 million offer from Saudi Arabia to play LIV Golf.

Georgia residents can claim non-dependent children on state taxes

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 2 Here are...
US prosecutors are targeting Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 million jet for civil forfeiture

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 2 Here are...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage certificate appeared first

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Aaron Judge hits 43rd home run, Yankees first team to reach 70 wins over Mariners

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
