Inflation in Germany rose to 8.8% in August, a nearly 50-year high that comes amid the country’s energy crisis.

August inflation surpassed Germany’s previous record of 8.5% set in July, a level the country has not seen since 1973. Despite measures Germany took last month to curb inflation, including cheaper public transport and lower gas taxes, according to Reuters .

“Considering the current rate of inflation and what’s more, the [European Central Bank] Indeed a jumbo interest rate hike should be initiated,” economist Thomas Gitzel told Reuters.

Germany is Europe’s largest economy and many countries have called on the ECB to raise interest rates to curb inflation across the continent.

Germany’s growth has come as the US suffers from inflation levels at a 40-year high. President Biden’s administration has faced heavy criticism for its handling of the economy, particularly from Republicans in Congress.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last week attacked the president for a speech that “insulted” the American people instead of focusing on the economy.

“What Joe Biden doesn’t understand is that the soul of America is the millions of hard-working people, loving families, law-abiding citizens who he denigrated for simply wanting a stronger, safer and more prosperous country,” McCarthy said. In a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“How many of you can afford to give up your one month’s earnings? I bet not many. But if your salary for the past year is constant, you’ve had more than one month’s income taken away,” he added. . “The Democrats have total control in Washington. They control the House, they control the Senate. They control the White House. They have all the power. So let me ask you this. How did they do it?”

US inflation is currently 8.5%, up from 4.7% in 2021.