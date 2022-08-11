The End of the Electoral College? Most Americans support a popular vote to elect presidents, data show

Most Americans want to see an end to the Electoral College — and instead support electing future presidents by popular vote. Data from Pew Research Center Published last week.

About 6 in 10 US adults, or 63%, say the presidential election should be changed so that the popular vote determines the winner. In contrast, 35% want to keep the Electoral College.

The number of people who support a shift to a popular vote has increased significantly since January 2021 – with 55% calling for change while 43% want to keep the current system, an earlier Pew Research Center survey found.

The presidency is decided by a vote of the Electoral College, which is composed of 538 voters Distributed in the states and the District of Columbia. Each elector, chosen by their state’s political parties, casts one vote. Most of the time, the winner of the popular vote in each state receives all of that state’s electoral votes—contributing toward the total 270 electoral vote majority a presidential candidate needs to win.

Calls to abolish the Electoral College have been around for decades, with critics pointing, for example, to the fact that each state does not have the same number of electoral votes per capita. Under this current system, it is even possible for a candidate to lose the popular vote nationwide but still secure enough electoral votes to win the presidency.

This has happened five times in the history of US presidential elections. John Quincy Adams, Rutherford b. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, George W. Bush and Donald Trump all became president thanks to the Electoral College, despite losing the popular vote.

Looking at the demographics of those calling for change today, the Pew Research Center found significant trends in voter age and party affiliation.

Eighty percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents support moving to the popular vote system—compared to 42% of Republicans. While a majority of Republicans (56%) today continue to support the Electoral College, the number who now support the popular vote is significantly higher. Than After the 2016 election, when only 27% said they wanted change.

Younger voters were also more likely to call for an end to the Electoral College. Seventy percent of voters aged 18 to 29 supported moving to a popular vote system, compared to 56% of voters aged 65 and over.

To determine electoral college versus popular vote support rates nationwide, the Pew Research Center surveyed 6,174 US adults from June 27 to July 4 of this year.